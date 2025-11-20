State AG News: Antitrust, False Advertising, Data Privacy (November 6-12, 2025)

Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from November 6-12, 2025:

Multistate

A coalition of state attorneys general secured a $5.1 million settlement with education technology provider Illuminate Education, Inc., resolving alleged violations of state laws as a result of a data breach that exposed the personal information of millions of students. Illuminate Education, Inc. agreed to strengthen data security measures in conjunction with the settlement.

Alabama

Attorney General Marshall filed suit against Cullman IV Infusion Clinic for administering unapproved and dangerous weight loss drugs, asserting violations of the Alabama Deceptive Trade Practices Act (Ala. Code § 8-19-5). The action seeks injunctive relief and civil penalties.

California

Attorney General Bonta secured a California Supreme Court decision regarding the constitutionality of a provision of California's LGBT Long-Term Care Residents' Bill of Rights (SB 219), California Health and Safety Code section 1439.51(a)(5), which addresses anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ residents of long term care facilities.

Delaware

Attorney General Jennings filed an amicus brief in federal district court in Maryland supporting the permitting of an offshore wind project had been cancelled by the current. The brief stresses the interest of Delaware in access to power from the project, which is to be located primarily in Maryland, and urges the court to grant the project proponent injunctive relief enabling the project to proceed.

Massachusetts

Attorney General Campbell reached a settlement with The Liberty Hotel in Boston resolving discrimination allegations under the Massachusetts Public Accommodation Law (M.G.L. c. 272, § 98). The Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination had charged the hotel with discrimination after a hotel security guard ejected two women after accusing one of them of being a man using the women's restroom. The agreement includes compensation to the affected individuals and injunctive relief requiring staff training and updated anti-discrimination policies.

Michigan

Attorney General Nessel secured an agreement with a Texas company for violations of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act (MCL 445.901 et seq.). The Attorney General accused the company of mimicking an official government website that sells tickets to Fort Mackinac in order to charge marked up prices for the tickets. The agreement provides restitution for affected consumers and requires improved contract disclosures.

Missouri

Attorney General Hanaway secured a $60,000 restitution judgment in Greene County against a roofing contractor under the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act (Mo. Rev. Stat. § 407.020), awarding restitution to harmed consumers and imposing injunctive relief to prevent further deceptive conduct.

New Jersey

Attorney General Platkin and DEP Commissioner Latourette announced two settlements and the filing of five enforcement lawsuits under the New Jersey Spill Compensation and Control Act (N.J.S.A. 58:10-23.11), seeking civil penalties, clean-up costs, and injunctive relief for hazardous waste and pollution violations.

New York

Attorney General James secured an $1.1 million settlement against the US subsidiary of beef product supplier JBS Group based on alleged violations of New York's General Business Law §§ 349–350, which prohibits false and misleading environmental marketing. Specifically, the Attorney General alleged that JBS had falsely advertised that it would achieve net zero carbon status by 2040, but had no plan in place to do so. The settlement provides restitution and funding for sustainable agriculture initiatives.

Texas

Attorney General Paxton filed suit against Kenvue and Johnson & Johnson, alleging that J&J and its spin-off Kenvue deceptively marketed Tylenol to expectant mothers despite their knowledge that the drug increases the risk of autism and ADHD for those mothers' children. The action seeks injunctive relief and treble damages.

