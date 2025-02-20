US Department Of Justice Antitrust Division And Federal Bureau Of Investigation – New Online Portal To Facilitate Bringing International Antitrust Fugitives To Justice

The US Department of Justice's Antitrust Division (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have announced the launch of a new online portal for information on international fugitives charged with antitrust offenses and other crimes affecting the competitive process. This new portal will help identify and prosecute fugitives who have committed antitrust offenses wherever they are located. The FBI will provide intelligence to the Department, identify, track, and ultimately arrest fugitives and bring them to justice. The DOJ stated that it investigates and prosecutes companies and individuals engaged in anticompetitive activities in cooperation with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, and recalled that it cooperates with domestic and foreign authorities to locate fugitives and secure their extradition to the United States, if necessary. It was also announced that under this new cooperation, information from the public about these fugitives would be welcomed.

(DOJ – 13.02.2025)

