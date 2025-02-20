ARTICLE
20 February 2025

US Department Of Justice Antitrust Division And Federal Bureau Of Investigation – New Online Portal To Facilitate Bringing International Antitrust Fugitives To Justice

N
Nazali

Contributor

Nazali logo
“Nazali is a law firm founded by Ersin Nazali, providing a wide range of legal services (consultancy and litigation in all areas of law) to its national and international clients, through its trustworthy and experienced legal team. There are thirteen partners, forty lawyers, four sworn financial advisors and ten certified public accountants working for Nazali. Our philosophy is quality in delivery, timely response and business minded approach.“
Explore Firm Details
The US Department of Justice's Antitrust Division (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have announced the launch of a new online portal for information...
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
Nazali Attorneys
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The US Department of Justice's Antitrust Division (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have announced the launch of a new online portal for information on international fugitives charged with antitrust offenses and other crimes affecting the competitive process. This new portal will help identify and prosecute fugitives who have committed antitrust offenses wherever they are located. The FBI will provide intelligence to the Department, identify, track, and ultimately arrest fugitives and bring them to justice. The DOJ stated that it investigates and prosecutes companies and individuals engaged in anticompetitive activities in cooperation with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, and recalled that it cooperates with domestic and foreign authorities to locate fugitives and secure their extradition to the United States, if necessary. It was also announced that under this new cooperation, information from the public about these fugitives would be welcomed.

(DOJ – 13.02.2025)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Nazali Attorneys
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More