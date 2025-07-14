ARTICLE
14 July 2025

Is Antitrust Fashionable This Season? Antitrust In The Fashion Industry (Podcast)

Axinn Managing Partner Jeny Maier joins fashion and luxury industry counsel Andowah Newton and co-host Puja Patel on the American Bar Association's Our Curious Amalgam podcast to explore what happens when antitrust law meets high fashion.
Jeny M. Maier

Axinn Managing Partner Jeny Maier joins fashion and luxury industry counsel Andowah Newton and co-host Puja Patel on the American Bar Association's Our Curious Amalgam podcast to explore what happens when antitrust law meets high fashion. The episode unpacks recent cases across the luxury sector—from the FTC's challenge to Tapestry's acquisition of Capri, to no-poach allegations involving Saks and major fashion houses, to tying claims against Hermès and the iconic Birkin bag. Together, they delve into how competition law intersects with exclusivity, branding, market definition, and status. Tune in for a look at how antitrust enforcers and courts are scrutinizing consolidation, labor practices, and sales tactics in an industry built on scarcity.

Listen on the Our Curious Amalgam podcast website.

