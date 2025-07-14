Is Antitrust Fashionable This Season? Antitrust In The Fashion Industry (Podcast)

Experienced, tenacious, and always trial-ready, we are committed to understanding complex legal challenges that impact the future of our clients’ businesses, globally.
Axinn Managing Partner Jeny Maier joins fashion and luxury industry counsel Andowah Newton and co-host Puja Patel on the American Bar Association's Our Curious Amalgam podcast to explore what happens when antitrust law meets high fashion.
