California's Strikethrough Price Law Takes Center Stage

Similar to our recent piece, there has been an increase in California-based litigation concerning advertising products at allegedly discounted prices and lawsuits claiming that this practice violates...

Klein Moynihan Turco LLP (KMT) maintains an extensive practice, with an international client base, in the rapidly developing fields of Internet, telemarketing and mobile marketing law, sweepstakes and promotions law, gambling, fantasy sports and gaming law, data and consumer privacy law, intellectual property law and general corporate law.

Similar to our recent piece, there has been an increase in California-based litigation concerning advertising products at allegedly discounted prices and lawsuits claiming that this practice violates California’s laws on false advertising (“Strikethrough Price Law”) have followed. Below, we broadly discuss the: (1) Strikethrough Price Law; (2) typical allegations asserted in Strikethrough Price Law complaints; and (3) implications of the Strikethrough Price Law for retail businesses.

The Strikethrough Price Law and Recent Allegations

The Strikethrough Price Law prohibits companies from, among other things, advertising the former price of products “unless the alleged former price was the prevailing market price . . . within three months next immediately preceding the publication of the advertisement or unless the date when the alleged former price did prevail is clearly, exactly and conspicuously stated in the advertisement.” Stated differently, the Strikethrough Price Law requires companies to have offered products for sale at their non-discounted prices, or the prevailing market price, at some point in time during the three month period immediately preceding the advertised discounted price.

Lawsuits alleging violations of the Strikethrough Price Law usually claim that the subject companies advertise products as being substantially reduced from their original or regular prices, but, in reality, the companies routinely (or exclusively) sell these products at the featured “reduced” prices. According to Strikethrough Price Law complaints, this practice creates a false sense of urgency for consumers to buy the allegedly discounted items before they revert back to their former prices. As a result, complaints assert that this practice constitutes false advertising and unfair or deceptive business practices in violation of California’s Business and Professions Code (“BPC”) and the Consumers Legal Remedies Act (“CLRA”), respectively.

Failure to Comply with the Strikethrough Price Law Can Be Costly

Although consumers may only obtain restitution and injunctive relief for BPC violations, the CLRA allows consumers to recover: (1) statutory damages of $1,000 per violation; (2) punitive damages; together with (3) attorneys’ fees and costs. The Strikethrough Price Law is yet another example of California’s robust consumer protection laws, and it further underscores the need for companies to hire experienced counsel. The attorneys at Klein Moynihan Turco have decades of experience in advising businesses on federal and state consumer protection laws, including defending businesses in regulatory and privately litigated matters.

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