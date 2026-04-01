What Duty Of Care Is Owed By A Hotel To A Suicidal Guest? The Court Of Appeals Examines The "Assumption Of Duty" Doctrine And Enters Judgment In Favor Of NYC Hotel

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Last month, the Court of Appeals explored the issue of the applicable duty of care owed by a hotel to a suicidal guest. In Beadell v. Eros Mgmt. Realty LLC, No. 11, 2026 WL 466787 (N.Y. Feb. 19, 2026), the Court of Appeals affirmed the Appellate Division’s entry of summary judgment, holding that the hotel satisfied its duty of care owed to the guest’s family members who had reported concerns about the guest’s suicidal ideations. The Court further held that the hotel did not assume any additional duties to the decedent-guest, who eventually committed suicide following law enforcement’s attempts to intervene.

The underlying facts in Beadell are unfortunate. In May 2017, the decedent was a guest at a Midtown Manhattan hotel. One night during his stay, the decedent sent text messages to his wife expressing suicidal thoughts and indicating that he wanted to end his life. The wife contact her sister-in-law, (both of whom were in a different state) and the two worked together to figure out what hotel the decedent was staying at so that they could alert hotel staff and seek help. The sister contacted front desk staff and informed them that the decedent sent a picture of himself looking over the edge of the hotel balcony. In response, hotel staff checked the roof and the balconies and confirmed that they did not see anyone. The hotel staff then went to decedent’s room. They observed empty liquor bottles and pill containers in the room. They also spoke to decedent, who stated that he was “fine.” This information was reported to the sister.

As the night progressed, the decedent continued to exchange suicidal messages with his wife. The sister and wife both called the front desk again and requested that the hotel contact law enforcement to check on the decedent. Police were contacted and brought to the hotel approximately 30 minutes later. The officers went to the decedent’s hotel room but found that it was locked. A hotel engineer was called to break the lock so that law enforcement could enter the room and check on decedent. Officers observed that the decedent was intoxicated, emotionally distressed, and lying on the window ledge. A police officer spoke to him and attempted to persuade him to return inside the hotel room, but the decedent jumped off the ledge to his death.

The decedent’s wife and mother filed a lawsuit against the hotel alleging that, in response to the warnings received from the wife and sister, the hotel had assumed a duty to take preventive measures to deter the guest’s suicide and had failed to meet that duty. The hotel moved for summary judgment arguing that: (1) it had not assumed any duty to the decedent to prevent his death; and (2) if it had assumed the duty, the hotel adhered to its duty and any resulting breach was not the proximate cause of decedent’s death, pointing out that decedent did not take his life until after law enforcement entered his room.

While the trial court denied the hotel’s motion for summary judgment, the Appellate Division reversed. The Appellate Division found that the hotel did not assume a duty to the decedent because they did not isolate, control, or put him in a more vulnerable position than he would have been had hotel staff never attempted to intervene. The Appellate Division further found that, even if the hotel assumed a duty, it had fulfilled its duty by contacting law enforcement and, therefore, the hotel was not the proximate cause of decedent’s death.

In affirming the Appellate Division, the Court of Appeals explained the assumption of duty doctrine. “[T]o be held liable under an assumed duty theory, it is not enough that defendants undertook to perform a service and did so negligently, but their conduct in undertaking the service must have somehow placed decedent in a more vulnerable position than he would have been in had defendants never taken any action at all.” Id. at *4. “One way in which an undertaking may increase a party’s vulnerability is by lulling them into a false sense of security; thus, the assumed duty incorporates an aspect of reliance.” Id. “Where a plaintiff alleges reliance on a defendant’s undertaking, it must have been reasonably foreseeable that the plaintiff would tailor their own conduct in response to the defendant’s undertaking.” Id.

Against this framework, the Court of Appeals found that any duty assumed by hotel was satisfied. The Court observed that hotel staff checked the balcony, the roof, and the ledge of his room when first contacted by decedent’s sister. Hotel staff spoke face-to-face with decedent in his room. Hotel staff also contacted 9-1-1 and even had a staff member walk to the police station next door to summon law enforcement’s assistance. Finally, the Court observed that law enforcement did arrive and spoke to decedent, albeit unsuccessfully as the police were not able to prevent his suicide. Therefore, the Court of Appeals held that the hotel’s assumed duty was satisfied.

In addition, the Court of Appeals observed that “[it] would be reluctant to recognize a legal duty in this type of case on policy grounds.” More specifically, the Court explained that “[r]ecognizing an assumed duty in these circumstances would create a specter of liability that discourages rather than encourages hotels from offering assistance to guests contemplating suicide.” Id. at *6. “Because hotels owe no inherent duty to provide such aid, the most rational and likely way for them to avoid liability would be to implement formal policies against their employees involving themselves in efforts to render potentially life-saving aid to guests.” Id. The Court explained that this would not be reasonable, and “the better rule is one that incentivizes both hotels and concerned parties to do all that they reasonably can in these difficult and emotionally charged situations.” Id.

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