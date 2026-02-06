AD Nauseam: New Leadership, New Rules – How NAD Shaped Advertising In 2025 (Podcast)

self

On today's episode of AD Nauseam, Amy and Daniel look back at the NAD's biggest shifts in 2025—from new leadership and procedural updates to major trends in health claims, influencer cases, AI enforcement, and Made in USA scrutiny. They unpack how Phyllis Marcus is reshaping the process and what this year's surge of challenges means for advertisers heading into 2026.

