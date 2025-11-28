JBS Settles NY AG Greenwashing Suit For $1.1 Million (Podcast)

self

JBS USA will pay $1.1 million to settle allegations from New York AG Letitia James that its "Net Zero by 2040" claim misled consumers. The case underscores the growing scrutiny of environmental marketing and the need for companies to substantiate sustainability goals with real data and clear language.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon, Paul L. Singer, Beth Bolen Chun, and Katie Rogers.

