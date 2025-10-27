ARTICLE
MrBeast Serves Up A Feast Of Issues For CARU (Podcast)

What happens when one of the world's biggest YouTubers markets directly to kids? Last week, the Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU) announced a decision involving MrBeast and his brand Feastables, raising concerns...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · MrBeast Serves up a Feast of Issues for CARU

What happens when one of the world's biggest YouTubers markets directly to kids? Last week, the Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU) announced a decision involving MrBeast and his brand Feastables, raising concerns about ad labeling, misleading claims, sweepstakes practices, and children's privacy protections.

The case underscores the heightened scrutiny companies face when advertising to children. From clear disclosures to COPPA compliance, brands need to recognize that kids interpret ads differently—and regulators expect advertisers to take extra care. For legal, compliance, and marketing teams, this is a reminder that children's advertising brings unique risks and responsibilities.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo Mon.

