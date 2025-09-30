You're Invited: IAE's "Global Ethics Day"

On October 15th, the Institute for Advertising Ethics will be hosting a half-day event, "Ethics Re-Envisioned: Building Trust at Every Touchpoint." The event will bring together advertising executives, academics, policymakers, and advertising law experts to look at the role of ethics in an era of AI-driven media, data privacy challenges, and evolving public expectations.

After an opening keynote on "Ethics Re-Envisioned," there will be panel discussions on "Trust, Performance & Ethics in Action," "AI & Advertising – Ethics in Focus," and "Where Do We Draw the Line?"

The event will finish up with a panel that I will be moderating, "Building a Culture of Compliance: From Policy to Practice." The panel will include Moustafa Badreldin (Senior Managing Counsel, LinkedIn), Alea Mitchell (Product Counsel, Google), Mark Seidenfeld (Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, Scholastic), and Jess Smith (Director, Head of Marketing Legal & Commercial Transactions, Uber).

The event will be held in New York City from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, and to register, click here.

