European Commission Says Green Directive Proposal Is Back On The Table

Last month, in a surprise move, the European Commission announced that it intended to withdraw its proposed Green Claims Directive.

It appears, however, that the European Commission is now backtracking on this statement. According to media reports, a spokesperson for the Commission said that the proposed Green Claims Directive will not be withdrawn. Apparently, the Commission intends to continue with the proposed Directive so long as microenterprises are not covered.

Politico quotes a European Commission official as stating that Commission President Ursula von der Leyden's "support for the Green Claims has not changed." The official explained, "At no point has there been a backtrack on commitment to the Green Claims."

