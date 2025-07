self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · NAD Finds Advertiser Responsible for Influencer Post it Didn't Request

Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode covers a recent NAD decision about a video on TikTok that purported to show how Huda Beauty's Easy Bake Setting Spray is stronger and lasts longer than Charlotte Tilbury Beauty's competing spray.

