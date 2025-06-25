European Commission To Withdraw Proposed Green Claims Directive

With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Yesterday, at its mid-day press briefing, the European
Commission announced that it
intends to withdraw its proposed Green Claims
Directive. The proposed Directive, which was issued in March
2023, intended to create a detailed framework for making
and substantiating environmental marketing claims.
Facing opposition to the proposed Directive from a number of
fronts, Commission spokesman Maciej Berestecki said, "In the
current context, indeed the Commission intends to withdraw the
Green claims proposal."
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.