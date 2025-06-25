ARTICLE
25 June 2025

European Commission To Withdraw Proposed Green Claims Directive

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore Firm Details
Yesterday, at its mid-day press briefing, the European Commission announced that it intends to withdraw its proposed Green Claims Directive.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Yesterday, at its mid-day press briefing, the European Commission announced that it intends to withdraw its proposed Green Claims Directive. The proposed Directive, which was issued in March 2023, intended to create a detailed framework for making and substantiating environmental marketing claims.

Facing opposition to the proposed Directive from a number of fronts, Commission spokesman Maciej Berestecki said, "In the current context, indeed the Commission intends to withdraw the Green claims proposal."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More