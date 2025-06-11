AD Nauseam: I Want To Break Free – Free Claims!! (Podcast)

self

In this episode of AD Nauseam, Amy Mudge and Daniel Kaufman explore the complexities of advertising "free" offers, emphasizing the importance of transparency and compliance with FTC guidelines. They discuss how the term "free" can mislead consumers if not properly qualified, especially when hidden costs or conditions are involved, such as shipping fees or automatic subscriptions. Several FTC cases are examined, including those involving dietary supplements, personal computers, and tax preparation services, illustrating common pitfalls and enforcement trends.

