Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Washington Supreme Court Expands Scope of Anti-Spam Law

Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode covers the CEMA provision that prohibits anyone from sending a commercial email to a Washington resident that "contains false or misleading information in the subject line."

