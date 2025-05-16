Florida Sues Snap Using New Social Media Law And Old UDAP Theories (Podcast)

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode covers a complaint that alleges that Snapchat is a covered social media company under HB 3 because the app features allegedly addictive features that unfairly harm its users.
United StatesFloridaMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode covers a complaint that
alleges that Snapchat is a covered social media company under HB 3
because the app features allegedly addictive features that unfairly
harm its users.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.