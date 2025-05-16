ARTICLE
16 May 2025

Florida Sues Snap Using New Social Media Law And Old UDAP Theories (Podcast)

Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode covers a complaint that alleges that Snapchat is a covered social media company under HB 3 because the app features allegedly addictive features that unfairly harm its users.
