12 September 2025

Slaughter's Reinstatement To The FTC Put On Hold By Chief Justice Roberts

Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz

Jeffrey A. Greenbaum
Last week, the D.C. Circuit reinstated Rebecca Kelly Slaughter to the Federal Trade Commission after she had been fired by President Trump last March. Today, in response to an application from the Solicitor General, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Jr. issued an order staying her reinstatement pending further order from Roberts or the Supreme Court.

Jeffrey A. Greenbaum
