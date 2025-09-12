Slaughter's Reinstatement To The FTC Put On Hold By Chief Justice Roberts

Last week, the D.C. Circuit reinstated Rebecca Kelly Slaughter to the Federal Trade Commission after she had been fired by President Trump last March. Today, in response to an application from the Solicitor General, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Jr. issued an order staying her reinstatement pending further order from Roberts or the Supreme Court.

