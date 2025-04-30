You're Invited (In Cannes): "AI, Advertising, And The Future Of Creativity"

The Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance is hosting a very special event in Cannes on Tuesday, June 17th – "AI, Advertising, and the Future of Creativity: What's Legal, What's Risky, and What's Next?"

We hope you'll join us from 10:00 a.m. to noon for coffee and a lively conversation about how to effectively manage legal risk when using AI tools to help create advertising. We'll update you on the latest legal developments that everyone in advertising needs to know about and we'll share with you best practices that help you make the most of the AI tools that you're using.

We're going to have a number of special guests on hand to share some insights and answer your questions, including Guy Parker, the Chief Executive of the UK Advertising Standards Authority and, and President of the International Council for Ad Self-Regulation, and Stephane Martin, the Director General of the ARPP (the French self-regulatory authority).

We'll also have on hand members of the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance from around the world to ensure a truly global perspective on the challenges we all face – including lawyers from Belgium (Jan Ravelingien), Canada (Kelly Harris), Colombia (Juan Carlos Uribe), France (Caroline Bouvier), Germany (Soren Pietzcker), Hungary (Aniko Keller), Luxembourg (Virginie Liebermann), the Netherlands (Daniel Haije and Lisa Peek), Mexico (Jose Arochi), the United Kingdom (Geraint Lloyd-Taylor), and the United States (Jeffrey A. Greenbaum, Hannah Taylor, and Matthew R.D. Vittone).

The event is being held in La French Connection at the centrally-located Croisette Beach Hotel, located at 13 Rue du Canada in Cannes.

Space is limited! We hope to see you there! To register, click here.

