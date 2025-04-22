AD Nauseam: The Safety Dance On Safety Claims (Podcast)

In this episode, the discussion revolves around safety claims and risk reduction in advertising, with a focus on FTC and NAD regulations.

In this episode, the discussion revolves around safety claims and risk reduction in advertising, with a focus on FTC and NAD regulations. The hosts, Amy Mudge and Daniel Kaufman, highlight several key cases, including deceptive recall notices by auto dealerships and misleading claims about health products like colloidal silver and smartphone accessories. They emphasize the importance of substantiation for safety claims, noting that advertisers must provide competent and reliable scientific evidence. The conversation also touches on the need for disclosures about potential safety risks, even if no explicit safety claims are made, and the high burden of proof required for claims involving health products.

Questions & comments: amudge@bakerlaw.com or dkaufman@bakerlaw.com

