AD Nauseam: Show Me The Money (Podcast)

In this episode, the discussion centers on earnings claims and the FTC's role in regulating them. The hosts, Amy Mudge and Daniel Kaufman, highlight the importance of substantiating earnings claims to avoid misleading consumers. They discuss historical cases like Encyclopedia Britannica and Von Schrader, illustrating how the FTC has tackled deceptive earnings claims over the years. The conversation also covers recent cases, such as the FTC's action against Lyft, emphasizing the evolving standards for "up to" claims and the implications for businesses. Key takeaways include the need for accurate, current claims and the potential impact of regional variances on earnings expectations.

