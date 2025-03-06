ARTICLE
6 March 2025

DOJ Provides Guidance On Website Accessibility Programs (Podcast)

KD
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Gonzalo E. Mon,Geoffrey W. Castello, and Gregory Berman

Apple SoundCloud Spotify

The DOJ has released new guidance on website accessibility programs, outlining key steps organizations should take to ensure compliance with the ADA. This episode breaks down the recommendations, including setting clear policies, regular testing, and vendor accountability.

Read more: www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...quire%20vendors

Authors
Photo of Gonzalo E. Mon
Gonzalo E. Mon
Photo of Geoffrey W. Castello
Geoffrey W. Castello
Photo of Gregory Berman
Gregory Berman
