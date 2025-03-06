DOJ Provides Guidance On Website Accessibility Programs (Podcast)

self

The DOJ has released new guidance on website accessibility programs, outlining key steps organizations should take to ensure compliance with the ADA. This episode breaks down the recommendations, including setting clear policies, regular testing, and vendor accountability.

