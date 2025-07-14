FCC June 2025 Open Meeting Recap (Podcast)

self

On this episode of Full Spectrum, Special Counsel Mike Dover provides our "First Take" on the Federal Communications Commission's June 26, 2025 Open Meeting and other recent developments.

Mike begins with an update on notable changes at the Commission, following the resignations of Commissioners Starks and Simington and the swift Senate confirmation of Republican Commissioner Trusty, who joined the FCC for the June meeting.

He then discusses three major items adopted at the June Open Meeting:

A Report and Order streamlining cable television rate regulations and compliance requirements, eliminating outdated forms, methodologies, and certain equipment rules in line with the FCC's "Delete, Delete, Delete" initiative.

A Fifth Report and Order removing the professional engineering certification requirement for biannual Broadband Data Collection filings, instead permitting certification by qualified engineers with specific credentials or experience.

A Notice of Proposed Rulemaking proposing to eliminate FCC rule references that require telecommunications relay service providers to support the rarely used ASCII text telephony format, seeking comments on the proposal.

Mike also notes the Supreme Court's June 27 decision upholding the constitutionality of the Federal Universal Service Fund (USF) contribution mechanism, ensuring its continued operation under existing law.

For those interested in the details of these actions and their implications for the communications industry, tune in for this concise overview of the FCC's June proceedings.

