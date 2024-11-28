ARTICLE
28 November 2024

LA Files A Lawsuit Alleging Plastic Recycling Deception As A Similar NY Suit Is Dismissed (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · LA Files A Lawsuit Alleging Plastic Recycling Deception As A Similar NY Suit Is Dismissed

AppleSoundCloudSpotify

On October 31, 2024, LA County Counsel filed a lawsuit against PepsiCo and Coca Cola on behalf of California in an attempt to hold the companies "accountable for their role in the plastic crisis that is overwhelming the County." On the same day, a New York state judge dismissed a similar lawsuit that the NY Attorney General had filed against PepsiCo last year. We offer a high-level summary of key points below.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...-suit-dismissed

Gonzalo E. Mon
Katherine (Katie) Rogers
