LA Files A Lawsuit Alleging Plastic Recycling Deception As A Similar NY Suit Is Dismissed (Podcast)

On October 31, 2024, LA County Counsel filed a lawsuit against PepsiCo and Coca Cola on behalf of California in an attempt to hold the companies "accountable for their role in the plastic crisis that is overwhelming the County." On the same day, a New York state judge dismissed a similar lawsuit that the NY Attorney General had filed against PepsiCo last year. We offer a high-level summary of key points below.

