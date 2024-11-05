ARTICLE
5 November 2024

NAD Finds Ad Featuring Gordon Ramsay Too Harsh (Podcast)

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · NAD Finds Ad Featuring Gordon Ramsay Too Harsh

Gordon Ramsay is a celebrity chef, perhaps best known for his fiery temper and the harsh criticism he levels at contestants on his cooking shows. If Ramsay judges that food isn't cooked properly, that the texture is off, or that presentation is less than perfect, he is likely to yell at the offending chef and maybe even throw the food across the room. That can make for good TV, but does it make for a good commercial? Not when NAD is doing the judging.

Gonzalo E. Mon
