Email Marketing In The Crosshairs (Podcast)

For decades, email marketing has been an important tool that businesses use to reach customers.
For decades, email marketing has been an important tool that businesses use to reach customers. But in recent years, marketers have had to comply with an increasing number of laws enacted to protect a consumer's privacy and address so-called spam. Host Shahin Rothermel and her guests, Venable partners Ellen Berge and Ari Rothman, discuss what companies should keep in mind as email marketing lawsuits are on the rise.

