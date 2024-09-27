In today's highly competitive market, your brand is more than just a name—it represents your business's identity, reputation, and value. At Sideman & Bancroft, we understand that safeguarding your brand assets requires more than traditional intellectual property strategies; it demands innovative solutions tailored to your specific needs. That's where our Brand Integrity and Innovation Group comes in.

Our Brand Integrity and Innovation Group focuses on comprehensive brand protection. We combine traditional intellectual property practices with specialized components, including criminal intellectual property enforcement, global investigation management, online anti-counterfeit monitoring, and more. Our clients trust us to manage their brand assets throughout their lifecycle, addressing today's business challenges with strategies that are both proactive and scalable.

Led by a team of highly experienced lawyers, former federal prosecutors, and global security experts, we have achieved tremendous results for our clients. From working closely with law enforcement agencies to pursuing successful civil and criminal actions against counterfeit traffickers, our team has built a reputation for defending brands against threats ranging from counterfeiting to data security breaches.

"Our brand protection representation focuses on proactive approaches to preventing the harm that may be inflicted on a brand," says Jeffrey Hallam, Managing Partner and Practice Group Leader of the Brand Integrity and Innovation Group. "Advising our clients about how to put systems in place to prevent harm instead of only reacting to harm that has already occurred may result in metrics that can quantify the return on investment in a company's brand protection program. The use of technology in this effort is also critical, and Sideman & Bancroft is a co-founder of True Pedigree, a technology company that has developed solutions to proactively address counterfeit, gray market, and channel compliance issues." At Sideman & Bancroft, we are committed to helping businesses safeguard their brand, enabling them to focus on growth and innovation. If your company needs a tailored, comprehensive approach to brand protection, reach out to us today and learn how we can assist in protecting what matters most—your brands

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.