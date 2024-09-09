NAD Decision Considers #1 Claims (Podcast)

LegalZoom makes various #1 claims, including that it is the "#1 choice for online small business formation," that it is "#1 rated by small businesses," and that is ​"voted #1 by small businesses."

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

LegalZoom makes various #1 claims, including that it is the "#1 choice for online small business formation," that it is "#1 rated by small businesses," and that is "voted #1 by small businesses." ZenBusiness challenged these claims in the same case we wrote about yesterday. In some industries, companies can look to empirical third-party data (such as sales data) to support these types of claims. When that doesn't exist, companies are left to find their own support. NAD's decision show how tricky that can be.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...siders-1-claims

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.