Sweepstakes Publicity Releases

By awarding prizes in connection with a sweepstakes promotion, a business can generate valuable publicity and goodwill. This is especially true when the sweepstakes sponsor is able to publish the name and/or likeness of the winner. Putting a name and face to the winning entrant is an effective means of connecting with the public and maximizing promotional impact.

In order to ensure that a brand has that ability, however, the sweepstakes sponsor must obtain publicity releases from entrants which allows for the use of their names/likenesses in the event that they are sweepstakes winners. In particular, businesses must ensure that the Contest Rules contain necessary provisions explaining the publicity release. Further, sweepstakes operators should require that prize winners agree to (and execute) an additional, detailed publicity release.

Important Sweepstakes Publicity Release Considerations

Below are some key, but not a complete list of, publicity release concerns:

The Contest Rules associated with the subject sweepstakes should contain provisions designed to obtain a release from entrants for the use of their names/likenesses in the event that they win prizes.

In addition to the release contained in the Contest Rules, prize winners should be asked to execute a separate, more thorough publicity release as a condition of receiving the applicable prizes.

Sweepstakes sponsors should be careful, however, as some jurisdictions do not permit consent to be obtained in such a manner. Residents of certain states should be expressly exempted from the publicity release provisions contained in the Contest Rules. Further, executing the separate publicity release should not be a precondition to receiving a prize for those individuals.

Relatedly, if the sweepstakes sponsor intends to promote a sweepstakes by enlisting paid influencers, certain additional rules apply. The Federal Trade Commission's "Guides Concerning the Use of Endorsements and Testimonials in Advertising" requires that individual promoting a sweepstakes notify the public of any financial interest/relationship with the subject sweepstakes sponsor. In particular, prominent disclosures must accompany each marketing message from influencers stating that the influencers are being compensated by the sweepstakes sponsor.

Ensuring that Your Sweepstakes Can Maximize Good Publicity

Promoting the names/likeness of sweepstake prize winners can maximize goodwill and help brands connect with consumers. However, businesses risk violating prize winners' rights of privacy/rights to publicity unless all requisite consents are obtained. Further, the use of influencers to promote sweepstakes must satisfy additional legal requirements regarding the disclosure of the financial relationship between the parties. In order to achieve the foregoing, it is crucial to retain experienced sweepstakes attorneys that can assist with all aspects of both promoting and structuring sweepstakes offerings.

Similar blog posts:

How to Set up a Website Sweepstakes Promotion

What's the Difference Between a Raffle and a Sweepstakes?

Sweepstakes Law: Money for Nothing, Album for Free?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.