FTC Sends Warning Letters Over Warranty Practices (Podcast)

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
The FTC is focused on ensuring that consumers have options when
it comes to repairing products. Two years ago, we summarized an FTC
workshop, report, Policy Statement, and three settlements on this
issue. Last week, the FTC announced that they had sent warning
letters to eight companies, raising concerns about whether their
warranty practices were unlawfully hindering consumers' right
to repair their products.