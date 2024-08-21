FTC Sends Warning Letters Over Warranty Practices (Podcast)

The FTC is focused on ensuring that consumers have options when it comes to repairing products. Two years ago, we summarized an FTC workshop, report, Policy Statement...

The FTC is focused on ensuring that consumers have options when it comes to repairing products. Two years ago, we summarized an FTC workshop, report, Policy Statement, and three settlements on this issue. Last week, the FTC announced that they had sent warning letters to eight companies, raising concerns about whether their warranty practices were unlawfully hindering consumers' right to repair their products.

