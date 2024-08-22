ARTICLE
22 August 2024

Bots And False Advertising (Podcast)

In 2015, plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Ashley Madison, alleging that the company had surreptitiously employed an ​"army of fembots" to lure unsuspecting men into cheating...
Apple, SoundCloud, Spotify

In 2015, plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Ashley Madison, alleging that the company had surreptitiously employed an "army of fembots" to lure unsuspecting men into cheating on their spouses. (You can read our coverage of that case and related warnings here.) Not satisfied with having broken up countless homes, the bots are back, and this time they're trying to lure people away from their money. At least that's what Skillz Platform alleges in a false advertising lawsuit against its competitor, Papaya Gaming.

