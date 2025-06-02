Provided Financial Due Diligence Shared Services As An Extended Team To Support The Global Transactions

As one of the leading global advisory and accounting firms based in the US, our client provides Due Diligence services.

Nexdigm provides integrated, digitally driven solutions encompassing Business and Professional Services that help companies navigate challenges across all stages of their life-cycle. Through our direct operations in the USA, Poland, UAE, and India, we serve a diverse range of clients, spanning multinationals, listed companies, privately-owned companies, and family-owned businesses from over 50 countries. Nexdigm is an employee-owned, privately held, independent global organization that helps companies across geographies meet the needs of a dynamic business environment. Our focus on problem-solving, supported by our multifunctional expertise enables us to provide customized solutions for our clients.

Client : A Leading Accounting and Consulting Firm in the US

Service Offered : Due Diligence & Valuations

Sector / Industry : Accounting & Consulting

Context

As one of the leading global advisory and accounting firms based in the US, our client provides Due Diligence services.

We were approached by two of their offices to support their Transaction Advisory team with due diligence support. Their usual clients are either the buying or selling side who require transaction advisory or due diligence services.

Challenge

The client was facing challenges in executing multiple engagements with limited resources, under stringent deadlines. They were looking out for a faster turnaround without impacting the quality of deliverables.

Impact

The Nexdigm team was equipped to handle the analysis of individual due diligence areas along with managing end-to-end due diligence projects followed by management discussions.

Team supporting the client has several years of experience in due diligence assignments and provides expertise to identify key issues/matters which helps supports our client in management discussions.

Our team works as an extension to the client's front-end team, releasing bandwidth for them to engage with targets.

