Provided Financial Due Diligence Shared Services As An Extended Team To Support The Global Transactions

Client : A Leading Accounting and Consulting Firm in the US
Service Offered : Due Diligence & Valuations
Sector / Industry : Accounting & Consulting
Context
As one of the leading global advisory and accounting firms based in the US, our client provides Due Diligence services.
We were approached by two of their offices to support their Transaction Advisory team with due diligence support. Their usual clients are either the buying or selling side who require transaction advisory or due diligence services.
Challenge
The client was facing challenges in executing multiple engagements with limited resources, under stringent deadlines. They were looking out for a faster turnaround without impacting the quality of deliverables.
Impact
- The Nexdigm team was equipped to handle the analysis of individual due diligence areas along with managing end-to-end due diligence projects followed by management discussions.
- Team supporting the client has several years of experience in due diligence assignments and provides expertise to identify key issues/matters which helps supports our client in management discussions.
- Our team works as an extension to the client's front-end team, releasing bandwidth for them to engage with targets.
