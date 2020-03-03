Seyfarth Synopsis: By now, the worldwide health authorities and media have publicized the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) (sometimes called Coronavirus) (the "virus" or "disease") that has been first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. The United States has experienced a growing number of cases of the virus and it is likely only a matter of time before the disease surfaces in more cases throughout the country. Given high density areas of human contact such as mass transportation systems, schools, hospitals and the workplace, the potential is great for this widely circulating virus to spread from human-to-human in a short period of time.
During this webinar program we will update employers about the latest information on Coronavirus, which has now been considered a potential pandemic. Attendees will be provided with an overview of the new challenges faced by employers in light of the development of the spread of the virus. Finally, the program will provide practical recommendations in light of a potential pandemic and actions to be taken as the virus spreads..
The webinar will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020, from:
1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern
12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Central
11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Mountain
10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pacific
