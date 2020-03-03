The NFA Board of Directors (the "Board") elected Maureen C. Downs, advisor for Phillip Capital, Inc., to serve as Chair for a one-year term. The Board also elected Don Thompson, former Managing Director and Associate General Counsel of JPMorgan Chase & Co., to serve as Vice-Chair.

Ms. Downs, who was previously Vice-Chair, replaces Michael C. Dawley of Goldman Sachs & Co., who served as Chair from 2016 to 2019.

The Board also elected five public directors for two-year terms, and thirteen individuals to serve one-year terms on the NFA Executive Committee.

