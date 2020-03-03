United States:
NFA Board Of Directors Elects New Leadership Team
03 March 2020
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The NFA Board of Directors (the "Board") elected Maureen C. Downs, advisor for Phillip
Capital, Inc., to serve as Chair for a one-year term. The Board
also elected Don Thompson, former Managing Director and Associate
General Counsel of JPMorgan Chase & Co., to serve as
Vice-Chair.
Ms. Downs, who was previously Vice-Chair, replaces Michael C.
Dawley of Goldman Sachs & Co., who served as Chair from 2016 to
2019.
The Board also elected five public directors for two-year terms,
and thirteen individuals to serve one-year terms on the NFA
Executive Committee.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
The Coronavirus And Force Majeure Clauses
Proskauer Rose LLP
Beyond the human toll of the current global health crisis, the coronavirus outbreak is having serious economic repercussions to the global economy and the supply chains on which it depends.
2019 Developments In Securities And M&A Litigation
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
Cleary Gottlieb's "2019 Developments in Securities and M&A Litigation" discusses major developments from 2019 and highlights significant decisions and trends ahead.