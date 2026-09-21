New Multi-factor Authentication Requirements For UK Visa Sponsors – What Sponsors Need To Know

The UK Home Office has introduced a mandatory multi-factor authentication (MFA) for all users accessing the Sponsorship Management System (SMS) – the platform used by organisations to manage their sponsor licence and sponsorship activities in respect of their visa holder employees.

MFA adds an extra layer of security by requiring users to verify their identity using a one-time passcode (OTP), sent by text message or email, in addition to their existing username and password, each time they log in. The change is designed to protect accounts from unauthorised access, even where a password has been compromised.

Alongside the introduction of MFA, the Home Office has announced two further changes:

the planned deactivation of inactive SMS user accounts (meaning no logins for 12 months or more); and the removal of the Level 2 user role.

From 9 September 2026, sponsors are no longer able to appoint Level 2 users (who had more limited access to the SMS than Level 1 users), and existing Level 2 users must be upgraded to Level 1 (if eligible) by 8 March 2027, failing which their accounts will be deactivated. Additionally, from 9 September 2026, the Home Office has introduced email notifications to Authorising Officers to alert them to key activities on sponsor licences.

Timeline for the changes