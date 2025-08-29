New Immigration Rules - What Employers Need To Know

The UKVI have published a major new statement of changes to the Immigration Rules, following the Government's White Paper in May this year. Some of the proposals outlined in the White Paper are now being implemented. All of these changes will come into effect on 22 July 2025, subject to limited transitional provisions.

Key changes affecting employers and sponsored employees will include:

Increase to the Skilled Worker visa threshold - The minimum skill threshold for the Skilled Worker route will increase to RQF ('Regulated Qualifications Framework') level 6 (degree level), from RQF level 3 (around A level standard). In practice, this means that approximately 180 occupations that were previously eligible for sponsorship will no longer qualify, unless the applicant is already within the Skilled Worker route or the occupation either appears on the Immigration Salary List or the new interim Temporary Shortage List.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.