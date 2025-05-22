What Could A UK–EU Youth Experience Scheme Look Like?

I remember in the days long before Brexit was even on the table, working in Spain for a short period of time and trying to improve my language skills. It looks like the UK and EU are keen to allow migration for young people again.

Since the UK's departure from the European Union, young people have faced new barriers to living, working and travelling across the Channel. The loss of automatic free movement has particularly affected students, early-career professionals, and those seeking cultural exchange.

Against this backdrop, calls are growing for a new arrangement to restore some of that lost mobility. Today, the UK and EU announced a new trade deal which also includes a Youth Mobility Scheme called by EU officials a "Youth Experience Scheme" (YES).

Such a scheme could mirror the UK's existing Youth Mobility Scheme (YMS)—a proven model already operating with countries like Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

The UK's Youth Mobility Scheme: A Working Model

The YMS offers young adults from selected countries the opportunity to live and work in the UK for up to two years (three years in some cases), without employer sponsorship. The aim is to promote cultural exchange, mutual understanding, and early-career development.

Key Features:

Eligibility : Young people aged 18 to 30 (or up to 35, depending on nationality).

: Young people aged 18 to 30 (or up to 35, depending on nationality). Duration : 2 years (3 years for Australians and New Zealanders under new terms).

: 2 years (3 years for Australians and New Zealanders under new terms). Work Rights : Full permission to work, with limited restrictions on self-employment.

: Full permission to work, with limited restrictions on self-employment. Study Rights : Permitted during the stay.

: Permitted during the stay. No Sponsorship Required : Applicants apply independently, without needing a job offer.

: Applicants apply independently, without needing a job offer. Annual Quotas: Each country has a visa allocation cap, negotiated bilaterally.

2024: YMS Participation – Visas Issued vs National Caps

According to the Migration Observatory, the following table reflects the number of YMS (and similar route)

Country Visas Issued Annual Cap Australia 9,750 45,000 New Zealand 4,300 8,500 Canada 3,060 8,000 Japan 2,280 6,000 India (Young Professional Scheme) 2,260 3,000 South Korea 1,700 5,000 Taiwan 660 1,000 Uruguay 140 500 Hong Kong 140 1,000 Iceland 23 1,000 Andorra 4 100 San Marino 3 1,000 Monaco 1 1,000 Total 24,400 81,100

This framework demonstrates that the UK already manages complex mobility arrangements at scale, offering a useful model for future EU partnerships.

What a UK–EU Youth Experience Scheme Could Involve

A Youth Experience Scheme (YES) between the UK and EU would likely adopt many of the same principles as the current YMS. Here's what it might include:

1. Eligibility Criteria

Age: 18 to 30 (or up to 35, depending on negotiations).

Citizenship: EU nationals from participating member states; reciprocal access for UK nationals.

Financial requirements: Proof of sufficient funds to support oneself upon arrival.

Criminal background checks.

2. Visa Terms

Duration: Likely to be at least for 2 yearsbut some have indicated that the UK could offer it for up to 4 years.

Full work rights (with restrictions on permanent employment or business ownership).

Study allowed for short-term or part-time courses.

No employer sponsorship needed, making the route accessible and flexible.

3. Reciprocal Quotas

Annual visa caps for each EU country, similar to current YMS caps.

For example: 6,000 for France, 8,000 for Germany, 4,000 for Spain—depending on demand and negotiation outcomes. This could potentially be offered EU wide inside of a country wide basis.

UK nationals would receive the same rights in return in those EU countries.

Benefits of a Youth Experience Scheme

For Young People

Job Opportunities Abroad : Gain hands-on experience in new markets.

: Gain hands-on experience in new markets. Personal Growth : Build independence and confidence through international living.

: Build independence and confidence through international living. Language and Cultural Immersion: Strengthen language skills and cultural literacy.

For Employers

Labour Flexibility : Address seasonal or short-term staffing needs, especially in hospitality, tourism, and care sectors.

: Address seasonal or short-term staffing needs, especially in hospitality, tourism, and care sectors. No Sponsorship Burden: Reduced administrative overheads and cost.

For Governments

Diplomatic Engagement : A way to rebuild practical ties with Europe post-Brexit.

: A way to rebuild practical ties with Europe post-Brexit. Economic Boost : Mobility drives spending and contributes to the domestic economy.

: Mobility drives spending and contributes to the domestic economy. Soft Power: Enhances the UK's image as open, modern and globally engaged.

How many people are likely to come?

Newspapers have pushed around different ideas of the total EU quota numbers, some saying 50,000 per year and others saying 75,000 per year. Based on Keir Starmer's announcement last week of reducing net migration by at least 50,000 per year, I believe we would potentially be nearer this number.

So, how many people would likely come to the UK, well this figure is hard to estimate. Last year (2024) the take up rate verses the total cap was on average 28.7%, meaning we'd expect approximately 14,000 to come to the UK via this route, but if we take into account the 10 year average (excluding the covid-19 years), the average would be 41% of the total cap, meaning that we'd expect approximately 20,000 people to come to the UK via this scheme.

However, we currently have deals with European Economic Area (EEA) countries and microstates in place and they come in fewer numbers than countries such as Australia or New Zealand.

If we assumed that EU nationals applied in the percentages that those in EEA countries did, the UK would only be issuing 500 visas a year as those from EEA nations and microstates use approximately 1% of the total cap available to them.

But as there would be costs and administrative burdens to coming to the UK. But the likely outcome would be that EU nationals would apply for jobs inside the UK, their new UK employer would ask them to apply for a YES visa, then they would be able to use EU nationals in construction and care work at lower costs.

So I'd expect it to be significantly higher than 1% and potentially something nearer to the average of 28.7%. The downside is that if Keir Starmer was hoping EU nationals could plug gaps in the current labour market, these figures would be severely disappointing for him.

Conclusion

A Youth Experience Scheme would be a forward-thinking, pragmatic way to re-establish mobility for young people between the UK and Europe. Using the existing Youth Mobility Scheme as a template, the UK could craft fair, reciprocal, and streamlined visa routes for cultural and economic exchange.

As other nations have shown, youth mobility schemes not only enrich lives, they also strengthen diplomatic ties, support labour markets and reflect shared values. For the UK and EU alike, this could be a vital step in reimagining post-Brexit cooperation, one youth at a time.

