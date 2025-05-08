UK Short Term Study Visa Guide (Video)

Learn about the UK Short Term Study Visa with Sam Jubb, an expert immigration solicitor at Latitude Law. Discover the straightforward requirements for studying English in the UK for 6–11 months, including acceptance by an accredited institution, suitability, and financial criteria. Latitude Law offers free consultations to help you understand your eligibility!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.