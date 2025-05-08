ARTICLE
8 May 2025

UK Short Term Study Visa Guide (Video)

L
Latitude Law

Contributor

United Kingdom Immigration
Sam Jubb

Learn about the UK Short Term Study Visa with Sam Jubb, an expert immigration solicitor at Latitude Law. Discover the straightforward requirements for studying English in the UK for 6–11 months, including acceptance by an accredited institution, suitability, and financial criteria. Latitude Law offers free consultations to help you understand your eligibility!

Sam Jubb
