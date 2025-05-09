Can I Get Married In The UK On A Visitor Visa?

Most people who enter the UK for a short period of time will do so under a Standard Visitor visa unless they are from a visa-exempt country. The Standard Visitor visa allows you to visit the UK for up to six months and enables several permitted activities related to business, tourism and travel. However, it does not allow you to work, enter into a marriage or civil partnership, or access public funds.

If you want to visit the UK to enter into a civil partnership or marriage, whether with someone who lives in the UK or with another visitor, the Standard Visitor visa does not allow you to do so. Instead, you will need a UK Marriage Visitor visa, which functions in a similar way but allows marriage or civil partnership among its permitted activities. However, depending on the activities you want to engage in, the marriage visitor visa may not be the best option for your needs, either.

Working with an experienced immigration lawyer to discuss your needs and find the right visa or immigration route is the best approach to ensure success. Here, the team at Latitude Law explains the Standard Visitor visa and the Marriage Visitor visa, including the rules associated with both and the restrictions on permitted activities.

What is a Standard Visitor visa?

A Standard Visitor visa allows individuals to enter the UK for a period (usually up to six months) for purposes such as tourism, business, study (short courses), or medical treatment. It is not intended for those who wish to work, settle, or study long-term in the UK, but allows you to engage in the following activities, provided you meet any other specific conditions of your visa:

Visiting family and friends

Holidaying or sightseeing

Participating in sports or creative events (as an amateur, not professionally)

Attending meetings, conferences, or training events

Carrying out site visits or inspections of UK premises

Giving talks or speeches, provided they are not paid engagements

Carrying out certain permitted paid engagements, for which specific permission may need to be sought beforehand

Attending job interviews

Studying a short course (up to six months)

Attending a UK-recognised institution for educational visits

Taking an English language course (up to six months)

Receiving private medical treatment

Acting as an organ donor (provided documentation is in place)

Volunteering with a registered charity for up to 30 days

Passing through the UK in transit to another country

Applicants who are coming to the UK for private medical treatment can often stay for up to 11 months, while academic visitors conducting research are permitted to stay for up to 12 months. However, there may be restrictions on this, and there are also limitations on the types of activities you can engage in during your visit to the UK. You should note that the visa does not permit:

Marriage or giving notice of marriage

Switching to another visa category while in the UK

Work or business operations beyond permitted activities (for example, taking employment or setting up a business)

Paid work placements or internships

Long-term study that lasts more than six months, except in specific cases

Making frequent or successive visits to the UK, which may be seen as an attempt to reside in the UK and is not permitted by this visa

Because of these restrictions, it is important to understand the other visa options that may be suitable for your needs. In some cases, a Family visa, Fiancé visa or Spouse visa may be a better approach. You cannot switch to another visa category from within the UK when you arrive under a visitor visa, so you should make sure you choose the right visa category before you leave your country of origin. For example, if you want to get married in the UK, you have the option to apply for a Marriage Visitor visa. UK immigration rules can be complicated, but a solicitor can discuss your intentions and advise you on choosing the best visa to meet your needs.

What is a Standard Marriage Visitor visa?

Like the Standard Visitor visa, the Marriage Visitor visa is a short-term UK visa for individuals who wish to get married or enter into a civil partnership in the UK but do not intend to stay permanently. It allows you to legally marry or form a civil partnership at a licensed venue within a maximum stay of six months. If you intend to stay in the UK after your marriage and are marrying a British or settled person, you will need to apply for a Fiancé visa (a type of Family visa) instead.

If you are a non-UK resident who wants to marry or form a civil partnership in the country, without applying for settlement, and you are not intending to work or study while in the UK, the Marriage Visitor visa may be the right option. You should also note that you do not need a Marriage Visitor visa if you:

hold settled status, pre-settled status, or indefinite leave to remain in the UK

are an Irish citizen.

hold another visa that allows you to marry in the UK (such as the Skilled Worker visa)

The Marriage Visitor visa allows you to get married or enter into a civil partnership in the UK at a legally recognised venue, give notice of marriage at a UK register office, and participate in the other permitted activities enabled by the Standard Visitor visa route. This means, for example, that you can travel around the UK or conduct certain business activities during your stay. The same restrictions also apply, meaning that you cannot stay in the UK, switch to a different visa category, claim public funds, or use the NHS for most types of healthcare.

You cannot bring dependants to the country under a Marriage Visitor visa - anyone you are bringing must apply for their own visitor visa. A Marriage Visitor visa is valid for six months and you must leave the UK before your visa expires, which means that, if your wedding is delayed for any reason, you may need to apply for a new visa. A solicitor can advise you on the appropriate options that may be available in your specific circumstances.

What are the Marriage Visitor visa requirements?

There are several key eligibility criteria, beyond those listed above. As part of your application, you will need to attend a visa application centre to provide copies of legal documents and have your biometric information (a photograph and your fingerprints) recorded. When you apply for a Marriage Visitor visa, you may need to prove that:

you are 18 or over

you are free to marry

your marriage or civil partnership will take place at a licensed UK venue

you will leave the UK before your visa expires

you have enough funds to support yourself during your stay without needing public funds or work

you have a genuine relationship with your partner

you are not planning to live in the UK after the marriage

To prove you meet these requirements during the Marriage Visitor visa application process, you may be asked to supply evidence such as the following:

valid passport or travel document

proof of relationship (such as correspondence, photos, or evidence of time spent together)

details of your planned marriage/civil partnership, including venue confirmation

financial proof (bank statements, payslips, sponsorship documents)

accommodation details for your stay in the UK

proof of return travel (such as a flight booking confirmation)If you have been previously married, divorce papers or a death certificate of a former spouse.

What type of visa do I need?

There are various visa categories that can enable you to come to the UK to get married or enter into a civil partnership. To choose the right one, it is important to work with an experienced immigration solicitor.

Beyond choosing the right visa, we can also support your application by reviewing the evidence you have provided and verifying that it will meet the relevant requirements. This can give you the best chance of success in your application and enable you to have confidence as you plan your special day.

