Guide For Applying For PCCs In The United States, China, And The United Kingdom

A Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) is an important document that indicates whether or not an individual has a criminal record. A PCC is often required for individuals who need it for international travel, employment, or immigration purposes. The process of obtaining a PCC varies from country to country, making it important to understand the specific application procedures in each jurisdiction. This guide will provide you with information to help understand the procedures when applying for a PCC in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom.

Various References for Police Clearance Certificates

A Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) can be known by different names depending on the country or context. Here are some common terms used to refer to such documents:

Background Check : Often used in employment contexts to verify an individual's criminal history.

Non-Criminal Record : A term that emphasizes the absence of any criminal activity.

Certificate of Conduct : Typically used to certify an individual's good behavior and absence of criminal records.

Good Conduct Certificate : Similar to a Certificate of Conduct, highlighting the individual's good behavior.

Judicial Record Extracts : Used in some jurisdictions to refer to official records of an individual's criminal history.

Identity History Summary : Commonly used in the United States, provided by the FBI.

Police Check : A general term used in various countries to refer to a criminal background check.

Police Certificate: A formal document issued by police authorities to certify the criminal record status of an individual.

A "Police Clearance Certificate" serves as an official document issued by the law enforcement authorities of a country to certify the criminal record status of an individual. In different countries, it can have a different name, such as a Good Conduct Certificate, Judicial Record Extracts, Identity History Summary, Police Check, or Police Certificate. The certificate provides a declaration regarding the absence or presence of a criminal record against the applicant's name.

The need for a PCC arises in various situations. For instance, it is a critical requirement when one plans to travel internationally, especially for long-term stays. It is also essential during the immigration process to another country. Employers, particularly those overseas, often require potential employees to present a PCC during the job application process to ensure the integrity of their workforce.

Understanding the basics of a "Police Clearance Certificate" and its importance is the first step towards a smooth application process. The following sections will delve into the specific procedures for obtaining a PCC in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom.

How to Apply for a PCC in the United States

In the United States, an Identity History Summary, also known as a criminal history record, is a document that the FBI can provide to applicants for a fee. It contains details about arrests and, in some cases, federal employment, naturalisation, or military service. The information is derived from fingerprint submissions that the FBI maintains.

The Identity History Summary contains the name of the agency that sent the fingerprints to the FBI, the date of the arrest, the charge associated with the arrest, and, if known, the outcome of the arrest if the fingerprint submissions are connected to an arrest. An Identity History Summary's arrest data is derived entirely from fingerprint submissions, disposition reports, and other data provided by authorised criminal justice organisations.

To clarify the application process for an Identity History Summary, a step-by-step guide is provided.

Step 1: Complete the Application Information Form

The applicant must complete all mandatory fields to proceed with the request.

Step 2: Select Your Preferences

The applicant must select their preferences regarding response and status notifications

Step 3: Submit your Fingerprints

If you submit a request electronically directly to the FBI, you may visit a participating U.S. Post Office location to submit your fingerprints electronically as part of your request. You may go to any of the 853 participating U.S. Post Office locations nationwide upon completion of your request. Additional fees may apply. This is a list of participating U.S. Post Office locations where such a request is possible. The FBI will process the request upon receipt of your completed fingerprint card in the date order it was received. The fingerprints should be placed on a standard fingerprint form(FD-1164) commonly used for applicant or law enforcement purposes. The FBI will accept FD-1164 fingerprint cards on standard white paper stock.

Step 4: Submit Payment

Payment by credit card will be accepted, as well as payment via PayPal and Amazon accounts. You will be redirected to another secure site to complete the payment process.

Step 5: Review and Confirm Your Request

A confirmation e-mail will be sent to the e-mail provided on the request. Please retain a copy of the confirmation for your records. You will need it to check the status of your request and to access your results.

Step 6: Check Request Status

The applicant may use the original confirmation e-mail to check the status of your request.

Step 7: Receive your Results

There are two options to receive your results: 1) E-mail with a secure link and personal identification number or 2) First-Class Mail via the U.S. Postal Service, if requested. You will need your original confirmation e-mail to access your results.

More information about Identity History Summary Checks details and how to apply by mail can be found here.

How to Apply for a PCC in China

The China Police Clearance (CPC), the other brand of the China Police Check, simplifies the procedure for acquiring a police clearance certificate from Chinese authorities. For individuals who have previously obtained a PCC in China, the China Police Clearance authority offers services to authenticate or apostille the certificate through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China and certify it through a foreign embassy in Beijing or a foreign consulate general in various Chinese cities.

In total, there 6 steps to obtain a Chinese Police Clearance Certificate:

Step 1: Get a Quotation

Send a scanned copy of the required documents(China PCC) to info@chinapoliceclearance.com for a quotation.

Step 2: Make a payment

Once you accept the quotation, you pay 50% of the China Police Clearance service fee as a down payment. For more information about all the payment methods, feel free to visit the official China Police Clearance website.

Step 3: Provide Extra Documents

The China Police Clearance Authority will help you prepare extra required documents in some cities, such as the Authorisation Letter or the Good Character Letter.

Step 4: Apply on Site

They will submit your documents at the service hall of the China Police Clearance authority.

Step 5: Check and Pay

The China Police Clearance authority will send you a scanned copy for checking. If the authorisation has no misspellings, you pay the other 50%. This payment should be done within 14 days.

Step 6: Delivery

The China Police Clearance authority posts the notarised China Police Clearance to you by DHL or TNT.

To simplify the steps, a China Police Clearance flowchart is created. The steps that you must undertake are in gold, and the steps undertaken by the China Police Clearance Authority are in white.

image

Cities Matrix

Letter Cities A Anshan J Jinan, Jinzhou U Urumqi B Beijing K Kunming W Wenzhou, Wuhan, Wuxi C Changsha, Chengdu, Chongqing L Lanzhou, Lhasa X Xi\u2019an, Xiamen, Xining D Dalian, Dongguan N Nanchang, Nanjing, Nanning, Ningbo Y Yinchuan F Foshan, Fushun, Fuzhou Q Qingdao, Quanzhou Z Zhengzhou G Guangzhou, Guiyang S Shanghai, Shantou, Shenyang, Shenzhen, Shijiazhuang, Suzhou H Haikou, Harbin, Hangzhou, Hohhot, Hefei T Taiyuan, Tianjin

How to Apply for a PCC in the United Kingdom

If you would like to apply for a police certificate in the United Kingdom, you have to visit the ACRO website. A police certificate in the UK is intended for those who wish to immigrate, require a visa to live and work overseas, or seek to become citizens or residents of another country.

The police certificate will show:

applicant's personal details

photograph

applicable convictions, cautions, reprimands, and warnings in line with the ACRO step-down model

If overseas authorities have shared foreign criminal records with the United Kingdom, these may appear on your certificate.

You may apply on behalf of yourself, another adult who has granted you permission to apply on their behalf, a child under the age of 18 for whom you are responsible as a parent, or any other person for whom you are legally authorised to apply. 'Applicant' refers to the individual from whom the certificate is intended. This will be you if you are applying for yourself.

When an applicant gives permission for someone else to apply for a police Certificate on their behalf, they are granting this person the following authority:

Submit the application to ACRO on their behalf.

To contact and discuss the application with ACRO on their behalf,

To be able to see the police certificate and any information that it contains, including criminal history if applicable.

The police certificate cannot be used to gain employment or immigrate to the United Kingdom the Channel Islands, or The Isle of Man. What you will need, The ACRO application form must be filled in completely, and the applicant must include all required information in order to make the application successful. This all includes:

A recent passport-style picture. This means to provide a single, high-quality ,colour photo that clearly shows the applicant's identity. The picture must be in JPG,GIF, or PNG format and have a maximum file size of 3MB.

Colour copies of the applicant's passport or travel document. So, the applicant must provide copies displaying all their passport details. In the event that the applicant cannot provide a passport or travel documents, a copy of an official picture ID document is asked for.

A valid email address. The ACRO will try to get in touch with you for updates on your application or if they need further information from you.

The application's address history. For the applicant, this means the dates the applicant lived at each residence, must be provided. This information covers the applicant's addresses for the previous ten years. If the applicant has lived abroad of the UK for more than 10 years, the applicant will need to provide the applicant's last UK address.

Payment method: To purchase the certificate, the applicant needs a valid debitor credit card.

The applicant needs to provide additional information if you are applying on behalf of another adult.

The cost of the applicationis£65 and takes up to 20 working days to process. For a premium application, the costs are £115, but then the application only takes up to two working days to process.

More information about police certificate details can be found here.

Tips for a Smooth PCC Application Process

The process of applying for a police clearance certificate can be challenging, but it may proceed more smoothly if you prepare and approach it correctly. In order to help during the application process, here are some insightful observations and useful advice to improve your application process:

1. Prepare on time: Depending on the country, the PCC application process may take several weeks or even months. Starting the application process well in advance of when you need to certificate is highly advisable.

2. Understand the Procedure: Each country has a specific procedure set up for acquiring a PCC. Make sure you are aware of the rules and regulations in the country where you are applying for the certificate. This to prevent you from facing big challenges along the way.

3. Get Your Documents Ready: Before starting the application process, gather all required paperwork. This may include application forms, identity papers, and proof of address.

4. Pay Close Attention to Instructions: When completing application forms, make sure you carefully follow every instruction. The processing of your application may be delayed if there are any mistakes or inconsistencies.

5. Seek Professional Assistance: If you feel that the procedure is too complicated, you might want to think about getting assistance from a relative or even a professional that is specialised in applying for PCCs. They can hopefully assist you to complete your application accurately and walk you through the entire process.

The PPC application process for the United States, China, and the United Kingdom is quite different. A seamless application process depends on knowing the significance of the Police Clearance Certificate and the particular application process in every country. Remember, preparation is key. Get all the paperwork together early in the process, and don't be afraid to ask for help if you need it.

With the right approach and resources, you can navigate the PPC application process with ease and confidence.

