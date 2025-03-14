Home Office Extends Cut-off Date For Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) And Biometric Residence Card (BRC) Use In International Travel

The Home Office has announced that those with a biometric residence permit (BRP) or a UK residence card, also known as an EEA biometric residence card, (BRC) which expired on or after 31 December 2024 and still have permission to stay in the UK, should continue to carry their BRC/ BRP with them when they travel internationally until 1 June 2025.

Given concerns around technical glitches that leave people unable to access their UKVI accounts, incorrect details showing on eVisas, and the fact that a large number of visa holders have not yet set up their UKVI account and accessed their eVisa, this extension is welcomed.

The Home Office advises that those travelling should also set up access to their eVisa and get a share code before they travel. Those travelling should check that their eVisa is showing the correct details before they travel and that their up to date travel document is linked to their account.

Further information about international travel can be found on the Gov.uk website here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/making-sure-your-evisa-is-correct-before-you-travel You can find our eVisa FAQs here

