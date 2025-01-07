ARTICLE
7 January 2025

More UK Visitors Will Need To Apply For An ETA Ahead Of Travel In 2025 (Video)

The UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme requires non-visa nationals to apply online or via app starting January 2025 for non-Europeans and April 2025 for Europeans.
United Kingdom Immigration
The UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme for non-visa national visitors is expanding in two phases in 2025. Non-Europeans will need to apply for an ETA to enter the UK from 8 January 2025. Europeans will need to do so to enter the UK from 2 April 2025.

An ETA is a pre-entry requirement for nationals of countries who do not require a visa before coming to the UK to visit, transit or to work in the UK for up to three months under the Creative Worker visa concession.

Headline points:

  • An ETA must be applied for online or via the Government's 'UK ETA app' and costs £10
  • A separate ETA is required for each traveller, including babies and children
  • The processing time is normally three working days, but can be shorter or longer than this
  • During an initial implementation period, travel to the UK is allowed with an ETA application pending
  • Once issued, an ETA is valid for multiple visits over two years (or for the validity of the holder's passport if the passport is due to expire in less than two years)

To increase awareness about the ETA requirement, please feel free to share our short awareness video above. You can also read our article about the implications of scheme for businesses and travellers here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

