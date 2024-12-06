Important UK Immigration Update – Use Of Expired BRP Cards Allowed Due To Flawed EVisa System

The Home Office UKVI change from BRP cards to evisa is causing confusion to UK visa holders. At Thaxted Legal we help our clients to navigate the changes and new updates relating to evisas are published every day recently.

According to the Guardian article, to avoid windrush- style scandal passengers will be allowed to use expired identity documents to travel to the UK because of flaws in the eVisa system. The UK immigration minister said "I have therefore brought in changes to reflect these concerns ... this includes working with airlines to allow biometric residence permits or EU settlement scheme (EUSS) biometric residence cards that expire on or after 31 December to be accepted as valid evidence of permission to travel until 31 March 2025."

BRP cards expiring on 31st December 2024 to be accepted for travel until 31 March 2025

The Home Office ceased to issue physical biometric residence permits on 31 October 2024. Individuals holding physical permits were required to register for an eVisa before the end of the year. Paper documents were supposed to be completely phased out and replaced from 1 January 2025.

However, according to the Guardian article, until 31st March 2025 passengers will be allowed to use expired biometric residence permit documents to travel to the UK because of flaws in the eVisa system.

What UK immigration minister says about the evisa system

Seema Malhotra, the migration and citizenship minister, said the government had postponed a planned full shift to the new digital immigration system amid "real fear" of another Windrush-style scandal among minority communities.

Malhotra said: "I have heard a range of concerns, including that the move to eVisas might negatively impact the vulnerable and elderly, leaving them unable to demonstrate their rights. I know that international travel is also a particular point of concern ahead of the festive period.

"I have therefore brought in changes to reflect these concerns ... this includes working with airlines to allow biometric residence permits or EU settlement scheme (EUSS) biometric residence cards that expire on or after 31 December to be accepted as valid evidence of permission to travel until 31 March 2025."

Home Office is setting up a 24 hour helpline for airlines to tackle problems with evisas

According to the Guardian article, the Home Office is setting up a 24-hour helpline for airlines attempting to identify documents over the new year. The last government in April 2024 announced the plan for a full rollout of eVisas starting on New Year's Day 2025. However, quite expectedly for those who followed the progress of the evisa implementation, it is unlikely to happen in practice by then. The new deadline now seems to be 31st March 2025.

Home Office issued updated guidance publications on ukvi account and evisas

