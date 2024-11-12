What's New? November 2024 Immigration Updates

The Home Office has recently issued a series of updates related to the immigration processes transition to a fully digital system. These changes span across visa applications, Biometric cards and sponsor compliance and responsibilities, all aimed at making the UK immigration experience more efficient and accessible. Here's what applicants and sponsors need to know.

Home Office's commercial partner for biometric appointments

VFS Global will replace TLScontact in selected countries – the transition to VFS Global started during the summer of 2024 and will continue into 2025. As of 22 October visa applicants in Algeria, Kenya, and South Africa will attend biometric appointments at VFS Global centres. A broader set of locations, including France, Turkey, and Ukraine, have started the switch to VFS Global from the week beginning 04 November. Applicants affected by these changes will receive notifications from both TLScontact and VFS Global, ensuring a smooth transition, while applicants in other parts of the world won't be affected.

Switching to eVisas

The Home Office is trying to simplify the process for those who lose their Biometric Residence Permit (BRP). Previously, losing a BRP meant applying for a replacement card, which took time and money. Under the new system, anyone who misplaces their BRP will simply create an online electronic visa, or eVisa, using their passport or travel document. This new digital option not only saves time and costs but aligns with the Home Office's push for a fully digital immigration system. The eVisa platform is designed to be user-friendly, and a Home Office support team is ready to assist applicants with any setup issues.

Another positive development is for individuals applying for a No Time Limit visa. By the end of 2024, applicants will be able they'll simply confirm that they haven't been outside the UK for more than two years and provide few essential documents, like proof of Indefinite Leave to Remain and a recent entry stamp. While the Home Office may request additional details if needed, the goal is to make the process simpler and more accessible for everyone.

The UK's shift toward a digital immigration system is reinforced by the announcement that physical BRPs will no longer be issued after 31 October 2024. From this date, anyone granted a visa will receive only an eVisa as proof of their immigration status, helping the UK prepare for its fully digital immigration system starting 01 January 2025.

In other changes, visa application forms now ask if applicants provided fingerprints in their most recent visa application. Responding "no" prompts them to attend a biometric appointment, a requirement that has faced some criticism given the move towards digital processing. For now, the advice is to answer "yes" to this question if possible, to avoid unnecessary appointments until further guidance from the Home Office is available.

Anyone granted a visa will receive only an eVisa as proof of their immigration status, helping the UK prepare for its fully digital immigration system

Sponsor UK

The Home Office also recently announced the launch of a new system for sponsors called 'Sponsor UK,' which is expected to gradually replace the current Sponsor Management System (SMS). This system, which first launched on 24 October only available to a group of Government Authorised Exchange (GAE) sponsors, promises to simplify the process of sponsoring workers and students, offering a more intuitive, user-friendly platform. The Home Office plans to roll it out more widely in the next two to four years, during which both the new Sponsor UK and SMS will remain active.

Additionally, recent updates to sponsor guidance have clarified certain requirements for sponsor compliance. Sponsors must now ensure that any worker assigned a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) is eligible under the specified role. Sponsoring an ineligible worker could lead to a suspension or revocation of the sponsor's licence. With these updates, the Home Office is encouraging sponsors to stay up-to-date with their obligations.

Overall, these updates highlight the Home Office's focus on creating a more efficient. Individuals and organisations should prepare by familiarising themselves with these changes and setting up digital accounts where needed, ensuring a smoother transition as the UK moves toward its digital future in immigration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.