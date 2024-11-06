High Potential Individual Visa Application Guide

The High Potential Individual (HPI) route opened on 30 May 2022. In this application guide we look at the High Potential Individual Visa in detail, providing answers to questions such as: Who is the High Potential Individual Visa suitable for? What are the main requirements for a High Potential Individual Visa? How long can a High Potential Individual Visa holder stay in the UK? And, how can a High Potential Individual Visa lead to Indefinite Leave to Remain in the UK?

1. Introduction to the High Potential Individual Route

The High Potential Individual route is an immigration route which aims to deliver the UK Government's commitment in the Plan for Growth to "introduce an elite points-based route to attract the brightest and best to the UK to maintain our status as a leading international hub for emerging technologies".

Opened on 30 May 2022, the High Potential Individual route is available to recent graduates of leading overseas universities who wish to work, or look for work, in the UK.

Unlike the existing Skilled Worker route and the Scale-up route, the High Potential Individual route is not a sponsored route. This means that graduates do not need a job offer for an eligible skilled job in the UK from a Home Office-approved sponsor. While the route is open to overseas graduates with a UK job offer, it is also available to graduates who have no current job offer in the UK and who simply wish to look for work (any type of work) in the UK.

Although applicants for a High Potential Individual Visa must be at least 18 years old to apply, unlike the Youth Mobility Scheme there is no upper age limit for a High Potential Individual visa and the route is also open to all nationalities.

The High Potential Individual route does not lead directly to settlement in the UK. However, graduates in the UK with a High Potential Individual Visa are able to apply from within the UK to switch into another immigration route which may subsequently lead to settlement. High Potential Individuals may also be joined or accompanied by a partner and dependent children.

2. High Potential Individual Overseas Degree Requirement

In order to qualify for a High Potential Individual Visa, applicants need to have been awarded an overseas (i.e. non-UK) degree level academic qualification. If you are an international student who has completed a UK degree then, unfortunately, your degree will not qualify for the purpose of the High Potential Individual Route. However, you may be able to satisfy the requirements of the Graduate Immigration Route instead.

If you have an overseas academic qualification then you will also need to check that your qualification meets or exceeds the recognised standard of a UK bachelor's or UK postgraduate degree. You will need to provide confirmation from Ecctis that this is the case.

It is important to note that not all overseas degree level academic qualifications will be accepted by the Home Office. In order to qualify for a High Potential Individual Visa, your overseas degree level qualification must have been awarded in the 5 years before the date of your High Potential Individual Visa application. Ecctis will confirm the date on which your degree was awarded.

Additionally, the institution that awarded your degree must have been listed on the Global Universities List published by the Home Office on the date when the degree was awarded. The Global Universities List is a list of universities published by the Home Office, which is compiled on an annual basis and consists of all institutions that are ranked in the top 50 of at least two of the following ranking systems:

The High Potential Individual Visa Global Universities Lists for the last 6 years can be viewed below. You should select the list for the year you graduated:

3. High Potential Individual Visa English Language Requirement

If you are able to satisfy the overseas degree requirement then the next step to qualifying for a High Potential Individual Visa will be to make sure that you can satisfy the English language requirement.

In order to qualify for a High Potential Individual Visa you will need to demonstrate English language ability on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages in all 4 components (reading, writing, speaking and listening) to at least level B1 (intermediate).

As a recent graduate applying for entry clearance or leave to remain as a High Potential Individual you will satisfy the English language requirement if you:

Are a national of a majority English-speaking country; or

Have passed a Secure English Language Test; or

Have been awarded a degree taught in English; 0r

Obtained a GCSE/A Level or Scottish Highers in English while at school in the UK; or

Have already shown that you met the requirement, of level B1, in a previous successful application for entry clearance or permission to stay.

4. High Potential Individual Visa Financial Requirement

In order to qualify for a High Potential Individual Visa you will generally need to have cash funds of at least £1,270 available.

You will need to have held the money for at least 28 days ending on a date this is not more than 31 days before the date of your High Potential Individual Visa application.

There is an exception to the financial requirement for individuals who have been in the UK with permission for 12 months or more at the date of application and who are applying to extend into the High Potential Individual Route. Such individuals will automatically meet the financial requirement and will not need to show funds.

5. High Potential Individual Visa Immigration Status Requirement

Before applying for a High Potential Individual Visa you should also check that you have not previously been granted permission under the Student Doctorate Extension Scheme, as a Graduate or as a High Potential Individual. If so, your application will be refused.

6. TB Test Requirement for High Potential Individuals

All applicants for long term UK visas from countries where TB is common must be screened for active TB in the lungs as part of their UK visa application. For further information on the TB test requirement for High Potential Individuals, please see our guide to TB screening for the UK where we answer a number of frequently asked questions about TB and TB screening requirements for UK visa applications.

7. High Potential Individual Visa Validity Period

If your application for a High Potential Visa is approved, the period of permission you will be granted will depend on the qualification that you relied on to meet the Global Universities List overseas degree requirement.

If you relied on a Phd or other doctoral level qualification then you will be granted permission to enter or remain in the UK for a period of 3 years. If you relied on a bachelor degree or masters degree then you will be permitted to enter or remain in the UK for a period of 2 years.

8. Conditions of Stay as a High Potential Individual

High Potential Individual Visa holders are permitted to work in the UK (including self-employment and voluntary work) in any role, apart from as a professional sportsperson or sports coach. You will also be able to study other than on a course which would meet the requirements of the Student route. You will not be permitted to access public funds.

9. Extensions of Stay and ILR on the High Potential Individual Visa Route

It is not possible to apply for an extension of a High Potential Individual Visa and the the High Potential Individual Route does not lead directly to indefinite leave to remain in the UK. However, prior to your leave expiring, you may be able to apply from within the UK to switch into another immigration route which, subject to meeting the requirements of the route, will allow you to extend your stay and / or settle in the UK.

The most suitable routes for High Potential Individual Visa holders (without any family connection to a British or settled person) to extend their stay and settle in the UK are likely to be the:

10. Contact our Immigration Barristers

11. Frequently Asked Questions

What is the High Potential Individual (HPI) visa?

The High Potential Individual visa is a UK immigration route introduced on 30 May 2022, designed for recent graduates from leading overseas universities. It allows them to work or seek work in the UK without the need for a job offer from a Home Office-approved sponsor.

Who is eligible for the High Potential Individual visa?

Eligibility is open to individuals who have completed a degree at an institution listed on the Home Office's Global Universities List within the last five years. There is no upper age limit, and it is available to graduates of all nationalities.

What are the key requirements for applying for the HPI visa?

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Hold an eligible overseas degree qualification.

Demonstrate English language proficiency at a minimum level of B1.

Have at least £1,270 in available funds for 28 consecutive days prior to application.

Not have previously held permission under the Student Doctorate Extension Scheme, as a Graduate, or as a High Potential Individual.

How long can I stay in the UK with the HPI visa?

The duration of stay depends on the qualification used to apply:

For a doctoral qualification, the visa is valid for 3 years.

For a bachelor's or master's degree, the visa is valid for 2 years.

Can I switch to another immigration route while in the UK on an HPI visa?

Yes, HPI visa holders can apply to switch to another immigration route that may lead to settlement in the UK, such as the Skilled Worker Route or the Scale-up Route, before their visa expires.

Are there any restrictions on work while holding an HPI visa?

HPI visa holders can work in any role except as professional sportspeople or sports coaches. They may also engage in self-employment and voluntary work.

Is there a financial requirement for the HPI visa?

Yes, applicants must show they have at least £1,270 in cash funds for 28 consecutive days prior to applying, unless they have been in the UK with permission for 12 months or more.

What are the English language requirements for the HPI visa?

Applicants must demonstrate English language proficiency at the B1 level in reading, writing, speaking, and listening. This can be met through various means, such as holding a degree taught in English or passing a Secure English Language Test.

Is a TB test required for the HPI visa?

Yes, applicants from countries where tuberculosis (TB) is common must be screened for active TB as part of their visa application process.

How can I contact an immigration barrister for assistance with my HPI visa application?

You can contact the immigration team at Richmond Chambers by calling 0203 617 9173 or by completing the enquiry form available on their website.

12. Glossary

High Potential Individual (HPI) Visa: UK immigration route for recent graduates from top overseas universities that allows them to work or seek employment in the UK without needing a job offer from an approved sponsor.

Global Universities List: A list published annually by the Home Office that includes institutions ranked in the top 50 of major university ranking systems. Graduates from these institutions are eligible to apply for the HPI visa.

Eligible Degree: A qualification awarded by an overseas institution that meets or exceeds the recognised standard of a UK bachelor's or postgraduate degree, obtained within five years prior to the visa application.

English Language Requirement: The requirement for applicants to demonstrate proficiency in English at a minimum level of B1, assessed in reading, writing, speaking, and listening.

Financial Requirement: The need for applicants to show that they have at least £1,270 in cash funds, held for at least 28 consecutive days, prior to their visa application.

Immigration Status Requirement: A criterion that prevents individuals who have previously held specific immigration statuses (e.g., under the Student Doctorate Extension Scheme, as a Graduate, or as a High Potential Individual) from applying for the HPI visa.

TB Test Requirement: The obligation for applicants from countries where tuberculosis is prevalent to undergo screening for active TB as part of their visa application process.

Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR): A form of permanent residency in the UK that allows individuals to live and work in the country without any time restrictions. The HPI visa does not lead directly to ILR, but holders can switch to other routes that may provide a pathway to settlement.

Skilled Worker Route: An immigration route that allows individuals to work in the UK in a specific skilled job with an employer who holds a Home Office sponsor licence.

Scale-up Route: An immigration route for individuals who are offered a job by a qualifying UK scale-up company, allowing them to live and work in the UK.

Self-Employment: The ability of HPI visa holders to work for themselves or start their own business, as permitted under the visa conditions.

Voluntary Work: Unpaid work that HPI visa holders can engage in, provided it does not conflict with the visa's regulations.

Entry Clearance: The permission granted to an individual to enter the UK, which may be granted based on an application for a visa from outside the country.

Points-Based Immigration System: The system used by the UK to assess visa applications based on specific criteria such as skills, qualifications, and language ability. The HPI visa falls under this system.

Secure English Language Test (SELT): An approved test that assesses English language proficiency for immigration purposes. It must be conducted by a Home Office-approved provider.

Academic Ranking of World Universities: One of the global university ranking systems used to compile the Global Universities List, providing a measure of institutional quality.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Rankings: Another key global university ranking system that is part of the criteria for inclusion in the Global Universities List.

