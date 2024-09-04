U-turn On EU Youth Mobility Scheme?

Barely two months from coming to power, the Labour government have indicated that there may be a softening in policy about a reciprocal EU youth mobility scheme.

In April, both the then-governing Conservatives and the Labour opposition rejected the European Commission's proposal that would have allowed young British citizens aged between 18 and 30 to live, study, and work in the UK in return for equivalent rights in the UK for young EU citizens.

At a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on 28 August 2024, although the Prime Minister reiterated that there were no plans to join the EU's youth mobility scheme, it was noted that he did not rule out the idea of setting up another type of reciprocal link, for example, student exchanges. While this is a long way from restoring freedom of movement for EU and UK young people, any move to relaxing any of the ill effects of Brexit would be welcome.

You can find more information on 'Reviving Regional Mobility' here.

