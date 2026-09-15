Why Can Failure To Provide Driver Details For Speeding Lead To A Worse Penalty?

Failing to provide driver details after a speeding allegation carries six penalty points, double the typical three points for speeding itself. This separate offence can trigger licence revocation for new drivers or totting-up disqualification, making it potentially more damaging than the original speeding charge.

Failing to provide driver details after a speeding allegation can lead to a more serious outcome than the speeding offence itself. Many lower-level speeding offences result in three penalty points or, where offered, a speed awareness course. By contrast, failing to provide the requested information is a separate offence that normally carries six penalty points and a fine. You may also receive the penalties for the original offence alongside this additional charge.

The law imposes a higher penalty because the police may not be able to identify the vehicle or driver involved in another way. If the registered keeper or another relevant person does not provide that information, the police may be unable to investigate or prosecute the original allegation.

If you do not identify who was driving at the time of an alleged offence, you may receive a Single Justice Procedure Notice or be asked to attend a court date, but this does not mean that conviction for the offence of failure to provide driver details is inevitable. You may have a valid defence if you did not receive the request, responded within the required timeframe or could not identify the driver despite exercising reasonable diligence. If your defence is unsuccessful, you may be exposed to penalties beyond those attached to the original allegation. Where the police have other evidence identifying the driver, both the speeding offence and the separate failure-to-provide charge may proceed.

Here, JMW’s motoring offence solicitors explain why a failure to provide driver details for speeding can lead to a worse penalty, the risks to your driving licence and the possible defences available.

What Happens After a Vehicle Is Caught Speeding?

When a speed camera records a vehicle exceeding the speed limit, the evidence may show the vehicle and its number plate without establishing the driver’s identity.

The police will normally send the registered keeper a Notice of Intended Prosecution and a Section 172 notice. The Notice of Intended Prosecution warns that the police are considering prosecution for the alleged offence. The Section 172 notice requires information identifying who was driving.

Under section 172 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, the registered keeper must provide the information requested to identify the driver, or any information within their power that could establish the driver’s identity. A written notice requires a response within 28 days of service, and a failure to respond or to identify the driver can result in a charge for a separate offence.

Our guide to what happens after you are caught by a speed camera explains the process from receiving the initial notices to the outcomes when a driver is successfully identified, which can include the offer of a speed awareness course, a fixed penalty or prosecution.

Why Is Failing to Provide Driver Details a Separate Offence?

The duty to provide driver information exists separately from the original allegation.

The police do not need to prove that you committed the speeding offence before prosecuting you for failing to provide driver details. They must instead prove that a valid request was made and that you failed to comply with it without a valid defence.

This means that the original speeding allegation may not proceed because the police cannot identify the driver, while the separate failure-to-provide charge continues.

The law takes this approach because refusing or failing to identify the driver can prevent the police from enforcing road traffic law. Without a separate penalty, a person could potentially avoid penalty points for the original motoring offence simply by withholding the information needed to prosecute it.

However, the existence of a separate offence does not mean that every failure is deliberate. Notices can go missing, responses can be lost and a keeper may genuinely be unable to identify the driver after making reasonable enquiries. JMW’s failure to provide driver details solicitors can assess your situation, and advise what statutory or technical defences could be mounted in your case.

Is Failure to Provide Driver Details Always Punished More Severely Than Speeding?

The difference in penalties between failure to provide driver details and the original offence depends on the speed alleged and the driver’s circumstances.

A lower-level speeding offence may be dealt with through the offer of a speed awareness course, which comes with no fine or penalty points on your licence, or a fixed penalty carrying three points and a £100 fine. More serious speeding can lead to court proceedings, a higher number of penalty points or a discretionary driving ban. The amount by which the driver exceeded the speed limit, the type of road and any previous convictions will affect the possible penalty. This means that the underlying offence results in a higher fine and more penalty points than a conviction for failing to provide details in some cases.

However, even if you are at risk of a higher penalty, it is never advisable to try and avoid such a charge by deliberately withholding a driver's details, or giving false details, when requested. In some cases this could leave you exposed to serious criminal charges, including perverting the course of justice if you identify someone else as the driver at the time of an offence.

You should always consider your options with a specialist motoring solicitor before taking action that could jeopardise your license or freedom. The speeding offence solicitors at JMW can review the potential penalties for your original charge, and identify the circumstances in which the speeding allegation may be challenged.

Can You Be Prosecuted for Both Speeding and Failing to Provide Driver Details?

Speeding and failing to provide driver details are separate offences, so the police may bring both allegations where the evidence supports them.

In many speed camera cases, however, the police need the Section 172 response to prove who was driving. If the recipient does not identify the driver, the prosecution may lack sufficient evidence to proceed with the speeding allegation.

The position is different where other evidence identifies the driver. This could include an admission, clear footage, witness evidence or information obtained during the investigation. In those circumstances, the original speeding allegation may continue alongside the separate failure-to-provide charge.

You should not assume that withholding driver information will prevent prosecution. It can instead expose you to six penalty points for the separate offence, while the original allegation may remain under investigation.

Can Six Penalty Points Put Your Driving Licence at Risk?

Six penalty points can create immediate and long-term consequences for your driving licence.

Totting-up disqualification

If the six points take your active total to 12 or more for offences committed within the last three years, the Magistrates’ Court must consider a totting-up disqualification.

A driver may be able to avoid or reduce the ban by proving exceptional hardship, but this requires evidence of consequences going beyond the ordinary difficulties caused by losing a licence.

Our totting-up disqualification solicitors can assess the effect of the additional points and prepare an exceptional hardship argument where the evidence supports one.

Licence revocation for new drivers

If you receive six or more penalty points within two years of passing your first driving test, the DVLA can revoke your licence. You will need to obtain a new provisional licence and pass both the theory and practical tests again before regaining a full licence.

A new driver who might otherwise have received only three points for speeding could therefore lose their licence by failing to provide the driver details and receiving six. Our guide to whether a first speeding ticket can be dismissed explains the options and particular risks facing new drivers.

What if You Dispute the Speeding Allegation?

Disputing the original speeding allegation does not remove the legal duty to respond to a valid Section 172 notice.

Providing your details as the driver does not amount to admitting that you were speeding. It identifies the person who was driving so that the police can decide whether to take further action. As such, it is best to respond as accurately as you can and defend the speeding offence separately.

You can dispute the alleged speed, challenge the evidence, decline a fixed penalty or plead not guilty at court after identifying the driver.

Ignoring the notice because you disagree with the speeding allegation can turn a potentially defensible three-point matter into a separate charge carrying six points.

Our guide to challenging a speeding ticket in court explains how our solicitors can contest the original allegation without breaching the Section 172 requirement.

What if You Genuinely Cannot Identify the Driver?

The person keeping the vehicle may have a defence if they did not know who was driving and could not establish the driver’s identity despite exercising reasonable diligence.

Reasonable diligence means taking genuine and proportionate steps to identify the driver. Depending on the circumstances, this could involve checking:

Diaries, calendars and work records

Phone records and location information

Bank, fuel and parking transactions

Messages exchanged with possible drivers

Vehicle logs, tracking data or insurance records

The court will consider which enquiries were made, when they were made and whether other obvious sources of evidence were available.

Simply naming several possible drivers or stating that no one remembers may not be enough. If you are in this position, you should keep a record of every reasonable step taken and seek legal advice before the response deadline expires. Our solicitors will use this evidence, alongside other investigations we carry out on your behalf, to build a strong case in your defence.

What Happens if You Provide False Driver Details?

You must not name another person or provide false information in an attempt to avoid penalty points or prosecution.

Providing false driver details is far more serious than failing to complete the form. Deliberately misleading the police can lead to an investigation for perverting the course of justice, which can carry a prison sentence.

Behaviours that could lead to a charge of perverting the course of justice include naming someone who was not driving, asking another person to accept responsibility or creating false evidence to support an invented account.

If you are uncertain who was driving, take proper advice rather than guessing or supplying information you know may be false. The law provides possible defences for genuine non-receipt and reasonable diligence, but it does not protect deliberate dishonesty. Before taking these kinds of steps, get in touch with the team at JMW. We have extensive experience in this area of law, and have a wide range of strategies we can use to successfully protect your licence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.