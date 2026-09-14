Why Do Indecent Images Investigations Take So Long? 

Demand Outpacing Resources and Inconsistent Practices

The HMICFRS report paints a stark picture: online child sexual abuse investigations have exploded in volume, police resources. In 2024, the number of indecent image/child abuse referrals from the National Crime Agency (NCA) to local forces skyrocketed by 66% in one year, from 12,469 in 2023 to 20,704 in 2024. The pipeline of offenders also continues to swell: the number of registered sex offenders in England and Wales grew 48% over the last decade, with nearly 3,000 more added to the register in 2024/25 compared to the year before.

These numbers underscore an unprecedented surge in cases that police teams must juggle. Some investigators are managing up to 54 active cases at one time, a caseload that the report rightly calls “unsustainable”. The consequences are predictable: forensic backlogs mean that in certain regions digital device examinations can take up to two years! This delay doesn’t just prolong uncertainty for suspects and families; it also leaves potential child victims without adequate protection for months or even years.

Compounding the issue is a lack of consistency in training and tools. HMICFRS found no nationally accredited training course for online child sexual abuse investigators, leading to uneven quality of investigations. Whether a suspect’s case is handled by a highly trained specialist or by an overburdened officer who never received bespoke digital investigation training can be totally down to chance. Similarly, technology use varies wildly between forces, many lack basic digital triage equipment to quickly check suspects’ devices during home visits. The report gives striking examples: some forward-leaning forces have embraced new digital triage tools (specialist software/hardware that can scan devices for illegal images on the spot), while others still rely on seizing every device for later analysis because they have no such tools at all.

Do all police forces arrest suspects in indecent image investigations?

What’s also worrying is that police do not consistently manage the risk posed by suspects once investigations are underway. HMICFRS noted that, in some areas, officers use “voluntary attendance” for interviews instead of arrest, largely due to workload pressures. However, without arrest powers, police cannot search premises, seize devices, or impose bail conditions restricting internet use or contact with children. Some forces routinely release suspects under investigation (RUI) without conditions unless they are deemed “high risk”. Inspectors highlighted that this overlooks the reality that contact with children can occur entirely online, and individuals without prior contact can still offend via digital platforms. These inconsistent approaches create regional disparities and may leave safeguarding gaps.

Finally, the report highlights a structural problem: police have treated online child abuse investigations and sex offender management as separate areas, despite their close connection. There is no joined-up national approach, leading to duplication and missed opportunities to manage risk effectively. For example, one part of policing may investigate new offending while another oversees the same individual’s status on the sex offenders register. Without coordination, critical information can be missed.

In short, HMICFRS concluded that the “overall picture across England and Wales falls short of what the public should expect” of online abuse investigations.

Recommendations: National Action and Better Practices in Indecent Image Investigations

Recognising that individual police forces cannot resolve these systemic pressures alone, HMICFRS made 16 recommendations, with seven directed at national bodies including the Home Office, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and the College of Policing. This underlines the need for a co‑ordinated national response. The key recommendations include:

National Training: The College of Policing should introduce a national investigators’ course for online child sexual abuse and a mandatory, specialist digital training programme for managing sex offenders. The aim is consistent, high-quality training for all officers, regardless of location.

Resourcing and Staffing: Forces should review staffing levels to ensure workloads are manageable, addressing the unsustainable caseloads faced by many investigators and relieving pressure on specialist teams dealing with indecent images cases.

Consistent Standards: The NPCC and those responsible for offender management should review and update Authorised Professional Practice to ensure a more consistent approach to assessing and managing risk posed by suspects.

Investment in Technology: The Home Office and NPCC should explore a national procurement model for digital forensic and triage equipment, ensuring all 43 forces have access to modern tools rather than creating a postcode lottery of capability.

Stronger Suspect Management: Forces should adopt best practice in monitoring suspects, including unannounced home visits for registered sex offenders and greater consideration of arrest and bail conditions, rather than routinely leaving suspects released under investigation (RUI) without supervision.

Taken together, these recommendations point towards a more uniform national system with better structured teams, improved training, adequate staffing and modern technology, enabling investigations to be conducted more efficiently and safely. However, HMICFRS was clear that reform will take time. The Chief Inspector of Constabulary, Michelle Skeer, warned that without urgent national action, demand will continue to outstrip capacity, increasing the risk to children.

For suspects, the potential upside is that these reforms should eventually result in faster, more consistent investigations, regardless of geography. Until then, the reality remains an uneven and variable investigative landscape.

Why Do Indecent Images Investigations Take So Long?

For anyone caught up in an indecent images investigation, it often feels as though time is measured in months or even years.

The HMICFRS findings help explain why:

High Volume of Cases : Police forces are dealing with unprecedented numbers of referrals, many originating from CyberTip reports via NCMEC in the US, passed to the National Crime Agency and then local forces. In some areas, caseloads have doubled within a year, overwhelming investigators.

: Police forces are dealing with unprecedented numbers of referrals, many originating from via NCMEC in the US, passed to the National Crime Agency and then local forces. In some areas, caseloads have doubled within a year, overwhelming investigators. Digital Forensics Backlogs: Examining seized phones, computers and storage devices is complex and slow. Severe backlogs at forensic labs mean that in some regions results can take 12 – 24 months, due to the sheer volume of devices and the technical demands of extracting and categorising image data.

Examining seized phones, computers and storage devices is complex and slow. Severe backlogs at forensic labs mean that in some regions results can take 12 – 24 months, due to the sheer volume of devices and the technical demands of extracting and categorising image data. Prioritisation of Risk: Police triage cases based on safeguarding risk. Where there is no immediate threat to a child, cases may be queued behind higher‑risk investigations. This explains why individuals arrested around the same time can experience very different timelines.

Police triage cases based on safeguarding risk. Where there is no immediate threat to a child, cases may be queued behind higher‑risk investigations. This explains why individuals arrested around the same time can experience very different timelines. Staffing and Skills Shortages: Some forces lack enough specialist officers within Online Child Abuse Investigation Units. Investigations can stall if experienced detectives move on, and inconsistent training can slow progress where officers must seek guidance or rely on external forensic experts.

Some forces lack enough specialist officers within Online Child Abuse Investigation Units. Investigations can stall if experienced detectives move on, and inconsistent training can slow progress where officers must seek guidance or rely on external forensic experts. Different Operating Models: Forces organise investigations differently. Large metropolitan forces may have dedicated specialist units, often leading to quicker progress, while smaller forces may rely on general detectives juggling multiple roles. HMICFRS found that consistent models and dedicated teams deliver better outcomes.

These investigations take so long because the system is overstretched and unevenly resourced. From a defence solicitor’s perspective, the pace is often beyond anyone’s control, but understanding these factors helps explain why many suspects are left waiting for extended periods.

Regional Variations: A Postcode Lottery of Investigation

A clear message from both the HMICFRS report and our experience at Olliers is that where you live can significantly affect how an investigation unfolds. Policing in England and Wales is split across 43 forces, resulting in a “postcode lottery” in indecent image investigations. For example:

Investigative Approach: Some forces take a proactive approach, using rapid device triage, arrest, bail conditions and early evidence‑gathering. Others, often due to limited resources, may rely on voluntary interviews and release suspects under investigation (RUI) with minimal monitoring. Neither approach is inherently wrong, but the impact on suspects can be very different. One individual may face strict bail conditions, while another elsewhere has no conditions but no clarity on timescales.

Charging Decisions and Outcomes: There are also regional differences in how cases conclude. Some forces are more willing to consider out‑of‑court disposals, such as conditional cautions, particularly for lower level cases where individuals engage and seek help. Other areas appear more likely to refer cases to the CPS for full charging, even where alternatives might be appropriate. Ideally, similar cases should lead to similar outcomes nationwide.

Resources and Backlogs: Investment varies between forces. Some have specialist teams and modern technology that speed up investigations, while others struggle with high caseloads and limited forensic capability. As a result, investigation times can depend heavily on local resourcing.

The bottom line is that inconsistent operating models lead to inconsistent experiences for suspects. While frustrating, understanding local practice can help manage expectations. A solicitor with national experience can often anticipate how a particular force is likely to proceed and tailor strategy accordingly – ensuring you are not left to navigate the postcode lottery alone.

Evolving Technology: Investigators Playing Catch‑Up

Online child abuse is one of the fastest‑evolving areas of crime. Technology changes rapidly, and policing often struggles to keep pace. For suspects, this means investigations take place in a constantly shifting landscape. Key trends include:

Encryption and Data Volume: End‑to‑end encryption and vast storage capacity mean that even when devices are seized, analysing their contents is complex and time‑consuming. Investigators must continually adapt to new encryption methods, which can significantly slow progress where large volumes of data are involved.

AI‑Generated Imagery: Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to create realistic indecent images. This has effectively created new forms of illegal material. And, while the law is catching up, including new offences under the Crime and Policing Act 2026, investigators may encounter issues that did not exist when a case first began, adding complexity and delay.

Evolving Offender Tactics: Offending methods continue to change, from use of the dark web and anonymisation tools to storing material in cloud services or other novel locations. The more sophisticated the method, the harder it is to trace evidence, particularly where forces have differing levels of cyber capability.

The key point is that digital investigations are not static. HMICFRS has called for stronger national coordination precisely because technology and offending methods evolve faster than individual forces can adapt. For those under investigation, progress may feel painfully slow, but investigative standards and techniques can be changing behind the scenes throughout the life of a case.

Human Impact: Living Under the Cloud of Investigation

No official report can fully capture the personal toll of an indecent images investigation. The uncertainty and stigma can be overwhelming. At Olliers, we regularly see clients experience acute anxiety, depression and, in some cases, suicidal thoughts. What the HMICFRS describes as “demand versus capacity” often translates into families living in prolonged distress, unsure of what the future holds.

If you or a loved one are in this position, your reactions are entirely normal. Feelings of shame, fear of exposure and isolation are common. Those you would usually rely on for support may also be struggling to process what has happened. Partners and parents can feel anger, confusion or betrayal, weakening the very support networks people need most. In some cases, suspects withdraw completely out of guilt or fear, increasing the risk of serious mental health harm.

Empathy is essential. At Olliers, we make this clear to every client: you will not be judged here. Many people facing these investigations have never had previous contact with the criminal justice system. While issues may need to be addressed, everyone deserves respect, support and a way forward. Our team includes lawyers trained to work with highly vulnerable clients, and we regularly liaise with mental health professionals where appropriate. Our internal training also covers managing clients at risk of self‑harm, reflecting the seriousness with which we approach client welfare.

For family members, it is important to remember that you need support too. Supporting someone accused of a sexual offence is emotionally exhausting. Seeking help from counsellors or support services is not a failure, it is often essential. Investigations can be long, and protecting your own wellbeing will better equip you to support your loved one through the process.

Proactive Steps and Expert Support

A lengthy investigation can feel as though life is on pause, but there are positive steps that can help protect both your position and your wellbeing:

Engage a Specialist Solicitor Early: Don’t wait and hope the matter resolves itself. Early instruction of a solicitor experienced in indecent images cases is critical. At Olliers, our focus is on pre-charge representation allowing us to act during the investigation stage. We liaise directly with investigators, monitor progress, protect your rights and often seek indicative timelines, which can sometimes help ensure a case is dealt with appropriately.

Consider Pre‑Charge Engagement: In suitable cases, your solicitor may advise proactive engagement with the police or CPS, providing representations that can influence early decisions. Where evidence is borderline and rehabilitative steps have been taken, this can support arguments for no further action or an out of court disposal. This approach is not right for every case, and expert judgment is essential.

Use the Waiting Time Productively: We frequently recommend practical steps such as counselling or therapy, particularly where underlying issues are identified. Voluntary completion of specialist courses can demonstrate insight and risk reduction. Gathering character references and evidence of positive contributions can also be valuable if decisions are later reviewed.

Stay Informed – Without Obsessing: Keep regular contact with your solicitor and rely on them for accurate updates and legal developments. Avoid constant online searching or speculation, which often increases anxiety and misinformation.

Lean on Trusted Support: Identify at least one trusted person you can confide in. Isolation increases distress, while professional support from therapists, GPs or specialist organisations can be invaluable during long investigations.

Plan for Practical Impact: Investigations can affect employment, travel and daily life. If you are on police bail, your solicitor can advise on managing or applying to vary conditions where necessary. Keep records of significant personal or professional impact, as this may later be relevant in demonstrating the burden already caused by the investigation.

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