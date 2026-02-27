Whistleblowing Dismissals And "Detriment" Claims: What Employers Should Learn From Recent Court Of Appeal Decisions

Whistleblowing concerns rarely arrive in a convenient form. They can be raised by a long-serving employee who feels genuinely uneasy about something they have witnessed, or by someone already in conflict with management who frames workplace grievances as wrongdoing. In either scenario, employers often find themselves managing multiple issues at once, including the substance of the complaint, the employee's conduct, the wider impact on trust and morale, and the risk of legal exposure if the situation escalates.

Two recent Court of Appeal decisions have brought renewed attention to a deceptively technical question. If an employee is dismissed after raising a protected disclosure, can they argue that the dismissal itself was a whistleblowing "detriment", rather than pursuing the claim only as a whistleblowing dismissal?

Although this might sound like legal semantics, it matters because it affects how claims are built, who might be named in proceedings, and what employers may need to prove when defending themselves.

What the cases were actually about

The cases of Rice v Wicked Vision Ltd and Barton Turns Developments Ltd v Treadwell both involved employees who had raised whistleblowing allegations and were then dismissed.

In each case, the employee sought to bring not only a claim that they had been dismissed for whistleblowing, but also to widen the litigation so that the dismissal could be treated as one of the "detriments" they suffered for speaking up.

In practical terms, the argument was simple. If whistleblowing law protects employees from being subjected to detriment, then being dismissed might be the ultimate detriment.

The difficulty, however, is that the legislation appears to draw a line between whistleblowing detriment claims and whistleblowing dismissal claims, and that boundary has become increasingly significant in modern litigation.

Why the legal distinction matters in real life

Whistleblowing law protects individuals in two key ways.

The first is protection from being subjected to a detriment because they have made a protected disclosure. This covers harmful or unfavourable treatment during employment, and it can include a wide range of behaviours, from isolation and hostility through to loss of opportunity or unfair criticism.

The second is protection from being dismissed because of whistleblowing. Where the main reason for dismissal is the protected disclosure, the dismissal can be automatically unfair.

For employers, the crucial point is that these routes can involve different legal tests and different approaches to liability. In many cases, individuals and their advisers will look for the route that gives them the widest possible scope to argue that the protected disclosure played a part in what followed.

That is why the question of whether dismissal can be treated as a detriment has become so contentious. If a dismissal can be packaged as a detriment, a dispute about termination may expand into arguments not only about why the employee was dismissed, but also about who influenced the decision and whether other individuals can be treated as having subjected the employee to unlawful treatment.

What the Court of Appeal said

In Rice and Treadwell, the Court of Appeal considered the same underlying issue. The court was asked to decide whether an employee can pursue their dismissal as a detriment claim for whistleblowing purposes, or whether dismissal must remain within the statutory framework for whistleblowing dismissal claims.

The Court of Appeal emphasised that the statutory wording is clear. The whistleblowing detriment provisions do not apply where the complaint "amounts to dismissal". The intention, in other words, appears to be that dismissal sits in its own category, and that if an employee says they were dismissed because they blew the whistle, that complaint should ordinarily be dealt with as an automatic unfair dismissal claim rather than being repackaged as a detriment claim.

This matters for employers because it reinforces a degree of statutory discipline. It suggests that there are limits to how far a claimant can stretch a detriment claim simply by describing dismissal as another form of unfavourable treatment.

However, the position has been complicated by earlier Court of Appeal authority, particularly Timis and another v Osipov. That case is often cited for the principle that, even where the legislation prevents a detriment claim against the employer based on dismissal itself, employees may still attempt to bring detriment-style allegations against individuals involved in the decision to dismiss, with the employer facing arguments about vicarious liability for those actions.

The result is that employers should expect whistleblowing claims to be pleaded creatively, and sometimes expansively, particularly where a claimant is seeking to widen the potential routes to liability or the scope of remedies. Even where the statutory framework appears to draw a clear line, disputes about dismissal can still become legally and factually complex.

The employer in Rice v Wicked Vision was granted Permission to Appeal to the Supreme Court which they have now exercised. The legal action is apparently funded by HR group Peninsula. The purpose of the appeal is to ask the Supreme Court to resolve a legal question: whether an employee who alleges they were dismissed for making a protected disclosure can pursue a "detriment" claim under section 47B of the Employment Rights Act 1996 where the detriment alleged is the dismissal itself, in addition to an automatic unfair dismissal claim under section 103A of the Employment Rights Act 1996. The rationale for the appeal to seek clarity on whether dismissal claims can be pursued as both a detriment and separately as a dismissal claim as many employers feel that employees have two bites of the cherry. It is expected that a hearing will be listed later this year whereby the Supreme Court will determine this critical area of law.

The bigger takeaway for employers is not technical. It is evidential

Although these cases focus on legal categorisation, the more important point for employers is practical.

Whistleblowing claims rarely succeed or fail purely on how a claim is labelled. They turn on whether an employer can demonstrate a convincing and well-documented explanation for what happened, and whether the business can show that the protected disclosure did not influence its treatment of the employee.

Employers are often confident they had legitimate reasons to dismiss. The issue is that whistleblowing claims are frequently decided by inferences. Tribunals will examine timing, internal correspondence, meeting notes, shifting explanations, and the behaviour of managers once the disclosure has been made. Even where dismissal was defensible on paper, a claim can become harder to defend if the background narrative suggests irritation, retaliation, or an attempt to silence criticism.

That is why these decisions should not be viewed as a niche legal debate. They are a reminder that, in whistleblowing cases, an employer's decision-making process may be examined closely and critically.

Why whistleblowing cases become high-risk so quickly

In many workplaces, the strongest predictor of whistleblowing litigation is not the disclosure itself. It is what happens immediately afterwards.

Employees who blow the whistle often see themselves as having acted in the public interest. If they then experience coldness, exclusion, heightened scrutiny, or sudden disciplinary action, they may interpret those steps as punishment. Once that perception takes hold, formal grievances and tribunal claims can follow quickly.

Employers, meanwhile, may feel frustrated that genuine performance or conduct issues are being re-framed as retaliation. That frustration can be understandable. It can also be dangerous if it finds its way into written communications or management discussion.

The uncomfortable reality is that whistleblowing disputes are often won and lost in the internal paper trail.

How employers can protect themselves in practice

The most reliable way to reduce risk is to create clear separation between the protected disclosure and later employment decisions. That includes decisions about performance management, disciplinary processes, redundancy selection, or dismissal.

Where an employer is genuinely acting for non-whistleblowing reasons, it should be able to show that those issues were identified fairly, addressed consistently, and supported by evidence that stands independently of the disclosure.

This matters because the employer may later need to demonstrate that the decision was not shaped, even subconsciously, by irritation at the employee speaking up.

Good practice also includes ensuring that whistleblowing complaints are handled calmly, with a documented approach to investigation, and with careful thought given to who should be involved in decision-making. The more emotionally charged the dispute becomes, the greater the risk that whistleblowing arguments take hold and expand.

A culture point that employers should not ignore

Ultimately, the legal framework matters, but culture matters too.

Employers who handle whistleblowing well do not treat it as a threat. They treat it as a governance process and, where appropriate, a route to resolving risk before it becomes serious. That approach does not only reduce the likelihood of litigation. It strengthens trust in leadership and reduces the chance that employees feel forced to escalate matters externally.

When a whistleblowing complaint is followed by dismissal, the legal consequences can be significant. The safest route is therefore not simply to rely on the employer having "the right reason" for dismissal. It is to ensure the business can show, step by step, that its response remained professional, evidence-based, and fair from the moment the disclosure was made. The outcome of the Supreme Court appeal will be significant, and employers should expect further guidance in due course. Watch this space for updates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.