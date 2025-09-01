Public Matters: August 2025

Emergency efficiency: The case for unified technology platforms in emergency services

In this article we make the case for a unified technology platform that is integrated and capable of operating across all three emergency services

GMCA v developer: Key lessons on subsidy control for local authorities

The Greater Manchester Combined Authority has successfully defended a challenge in the Competition Appeal Tribunal. We take a look at how CAT interpreted the Subsidy Control Act 2022 in the context of local authority lending, and cover key lessons for public bodies.

Changes to the subsidy control statutory guidance in August 2025

The Department for Business and Trade has updated the statutory guidance which accompanies the Subsidy Control Act 2022. The latest version of the guidance introduces several amendments which public authorities will need to be aware of.

Employment updates

Employment Rights Bill Report Stage: Further significant amendments but will they become law?

In this article, we cover the developments made during the Bill's Report Stage in the House of Lords and the next steps as we continue to monitor the Bill.

Whistleblowing protection: Disclosures to external investigators

We review the decision of BCA Logistics Ltd v Parker and highlight the importance of looking at what happens in practice roles to ensure substitution clauses are enforceable.

Employment status: An important reminder on the use of substitution clauses

From analysis of the Employment Appeal Tribunal case of Chase v Northern Housing Consortium Ltd, we review whistleblower protection when disclosures are made to external investigators.

Amendments to the Employment Rights Bill: July 2025

The latest amendments to the Employment Rights Bill, including the proposed changes to fire and rehire, zero/low hours contracts, NDAs, bereavement leave and whistleblowing.

