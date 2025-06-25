Analysis: Why Are Whistleblowers Important?

It might feel strange to talk about canaries in the context of today's modern workplaces. But stick with us, because this isn't just a quaint historical footnote.

For centuries, coal miners took these small, bright birds deep underground. Why? Because canaries are far more sensitive to low levels of toxic gases – like deadly carbon monoxide – than humans. If the air started to go bad, the canary would show signs of distress or fall silent long before the miners even suspected a problem. That little bird was an unambiguous, life-saving alarm system. Its silence or struggle meant one thing: danger, get out now.

So, what does this have to do with your office, your factory, your team in 2025? Everything. Think about who first notices when things are starting to go wrong within an organization. Who senses that the 'air quality' is changing – perhaps a shift towards unethical practices, a safety procedure being ignored, troubling figures in a report, or an undercurrent of bullying or harassment?

It's not usually top management. It's the people on the ground, your employees, contractors, sometimes even your suppliers. These are your modern-day 'canaries.' They are uniquely positioned to detect the early, subtle signs of problems that, if left unchecked, could become toxic to the entire organization.

This World Whistleblowing Day, we're focusing squarely on these individuals and the warnings they might be trying to sound. When someone has the courage or the insight to signal that something's amiss, is your organization truly set up to hear that vital warning? And, crucially, is it prepared to act on it before a manageable issue escalates into a full-blown crisis?

What we're really talking about: getting clear on whistleblowing

The word "whistleblowing" can make people think of dramatic, front-page scandals. But usually, it's much simpler. It's about someone on the inside flagging a concern about something they've seen at work that could be risky, wrong or against the rules.

One common misconception is that speaking up is disloyal. Often, it's the exact opposite. People who raise concerns internally usually care about the company and want to see problems fixed. They're offering a chance to sort things out internally and protect the business, its staff and its reputation. And it's not always about massive fraud or misconduct.

Important data, like the findings in the NAVEX 2025 Whistleblowing Benchmark Report, often show that issues like 'Workplace Civility' – which cover issues such as harassment and bullying – are frequently reported. This tells us people look to these internal systems for help with a range of serious problems that affect how safe and respectful their workplace is.

The cost of silence: when warnings go unheard

When these internal warnings aren't heard, or are brushed aside, the impacts can be serious. A problem that seems small can grow, leading to hefty fines, legal battles, disruption to your operations, or a damaged reputation that's hard to repair.

But it's not just about the big, obvious costs. If people feel they can't speak up, or that it's pointless because nothing will change, it eats away at the company culture. Trust fades, morale drops, and people may become less willing to stick their neck out with new ideas. Good employees might start looking elsewhere. Every concern raised, even if it turns out to be a misunderstanding after a fair look, is a piece of information. Ignoring these signals means losing chances to make things better, strengthen how you work, and build a more honest and resilient company.

The global call to listen: what's expected now

It's not just good practice to listen – it's increasingly what's expected, and in most countries also backed by the law. Across the globe, there's a clear move to formalize how companies should handle concerns raised by their people. The EU Whistleblower Protection Directive is a key example. It has pushed member countries (and influenced others) to ensure companies have safe ways for people to report issues and are protected from any backlash.

These rules aren't just about adding more admin. They're there for a practical reason: to make sure important information about potential harm or illegal activities can get to the people in the company who can sort it out. This often includes clear rules about acknowledging reports and letting the reporter up know what's happening, where possible. A big part of these laws is protecting reporters from retaliation. The fear of losing your job or retaliation for speaking up is a major reason people keep quiet. So, more and more, the responsibility is on employers to show that any action taken against someone who reported a concern was for completely separate and fair reasons.

From a quiet word to a real solution: making 'listening' count

Having a policy or a reporting system is step one, but it's only a start. Whether these systems actually work comes down to trust. Your people need to believe that if they raise a concern, it will be taken seriously, looked into properly, and that they'll be safe for doing so.

It's interesting that the NAVEX 2025 Benchmark Report notes that more people are now reporting concerns online than by phone. This suggests people are comfortable using digital tools if they're available. But the key thing, no matter how someone reports an issue, is still trust and knowing that there's a solid process for what happens next. The same report also points to a record-high overall substantiation rate for reports – meaning that when reports are looked into, a high percentage are found to have merit. This suggests that when systems encourage it, people report significant and useful information.

Still, the fear of retaliation – and sometimes the reality of it – is a tough nut to crack. Our data often highlights that reports specifically about retaliation are less common and less likely to be substantiated than other types of concerns. This is a clear area where companies need to focus if they want to build a culture where people truly feel safe to speak out.

A question for your organization this World Whistleblowing Day

So, as we mark World Whistleblowing Day, it's a good moment to ask some straightforward questions about your own workplace:

If someone on your team saw something seriously wrong today, would they clearly know how and where to report it inside the company?

Would they trust the system enough to go ahead and do it, feeling confident it would be handled fairly and wouldn't harm their job or how they're treated?

Is the old idea of 'shooting the messenger' truly a thing of the past where you work, or could that worry still be keeping important warnings quiet?

Conclusion: keeping your canary healthy and heard

Those canaries in the coal mines gave a clear signal when things were dangerous. In today's companies, the warnings might be more subtle, but they're just as important for the overall health of the business. A workplace where people feel safe and encouraged to speak up about problems is usually a stronger, better-run organization.

This World Whistleblowing Day, the best thing any company can do is take an honest look at how well it listens to its own people. Making sure those lines of communication are open, building trust, and having solid ways to follow up and protect reporters aren't just about avoiding trouble. They're positive steps towards building a more open, ethical, and, in the long run, more successful company.

