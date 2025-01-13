ARTICLE
13 January 2025

A Look Back On 2024...

In 2024, Hong Kong's employment landscape evolved with significant legal reforms, enhanced statutory holidays, updated anti-discrimination measures, and workforce management innovations. Key trends also included whistleblowing policies, non-compete cases, and expanded immigration initiatives.
A look back on 2024...

In 2024, we saw Hong Kong's employment landscape continue to thrive with new legal developments and trends of interest to both employers and employees; from the increase in the number of statutory holidays to 15 days, to the proposed reform to the '418 rule', as well as the introduction of the eMPF Platform and various talent schemes, just to name a few. In case you missed any of our updates on these topics, we invite you to explore our insights and discussions through the links below:

Employment Law Reforms and Policies

Anti-Discrimination and Inclusivity

Whistleblowing and Confidentiality

Non-Compete

Case Law Updates

Compliance and Governance

Workforce and Talent Management

Immigration and Global Mobility

As we look back on 2024 and head into 2025, we look forward to developing our insights and continuing to keep you up-to-date with the latest employment developments in Hong Kong. From the team here at Lewis Silkin Hong Kong, we wish you all a very happy and prosperous year ahead!

