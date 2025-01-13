A look back on 2024...
In 2024, we saw Hong Kong's employment landscape continue to thrive with new legal developments and trends of interest to both employers and employees; from the increase in the number of statutory holidays to 15 days, to the proposed reform to the '418 rule', as well as the introduction of the eMPF Platform and various talent schemes, just to name a few. In case you missed any of our updates on these topics, we invite you to explore our insights and discussions through the links below:
- Employment Law Reforms and Policies
- Anti-Discrimination and Inclusivity
- Whistleblowing and Confidentiality
- Non-Compete
- Case Law Updates
- Compliance and Governance
- Workforce and Talent Management
- Immigration and Global Mobility
Employment Law Reforms and Policies
- Increase of Statutory Holidays in Hong Kong
- Fundamental change to be made to the "418" rule for determining continuous employment
- Hong Kong's 2024-25 Budget – Key Highlights for Employers and Employees
- Hong Kong Rolls Out New Statutory Minimum Wage Review Mechanism
Anti-Discrimination and Inclusivity
- Unveiling the Struggles of Hong Kong's Invisible Workforce
- Hong Kong amends policy on changing gender marker on ID cards
- Can victims of sexual harassment choose to stay anonymous?
- Hong Kong's Equal Opportunities Commission issues new guidance to better protect guide dog users from discrimination – a summary for employers
- Older workers as a solution to talent shortage: Hong Kong Labour Department launches Re-employment Allowance Pilot Scheme to "unleash potential" of elderly and middle-aged workforce
Whistleblowing and Confidentiality
Non-Compete
- High Court refuses to enforce a 12-month non-compete covenant against former employee
- Effective confidentiality clauses in employment contracts: lessons from the Johnson Electric & Ors v Li Yue & Ors case
Case Law Updates
- HK CFI finds investment bank did not breach implied terms of employment contract
- Former Deliveroo rider's application for employee compensation thrown out
Compliance and Governance
- Hong Kong Government plans to expand the scope of the Sexual Conviction Record Check Scheme
- Hong Kong's MPF Authority launches e-platform to simplify MPF administration for employers and employees
Workforce and Talent Management
- Unlocking Love: Could Tinder Leave Be the Key to Happier Employees in Hong Kong?
- Winning the talent war in Hong Kong
- Typhoon trading: Hong Kong Stock Exchange scraps seven-decade practice of suspending stock market trading during typhoons and extreme weather conditions – what this means for financial services employers
Immigration and Global Mobility
- Increase in applications received for Hong Kong's new Capital Investment Entrant Scheme – what it means for employers
As we look back on 2024 and head into 2025, we look forward to developing our insights and continuing to keep you up-to-date with the latest employment developments in Hong Kong. From the team here at Lewis Silkin Hong Kong, we wish you all a very happy and prosperous year ahead!
